Harris admits relationship with Biden is ‘very complicated’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that former President Joe Biden “greatly disappointed” her, which complicated their relationship.

During a media tour for her book, 107 Days, Harris appeared on the Diary of a CEO YouTube series on Thursday, during which host Steven Bartlett posed the question, “Are you friends with Joe Biden?”

“Yes, it’s a good relationship,” Harris said. “I just talked to him two days ago. He called me for my birthday.”

Bartlett followed up, asking, “Is it complicated?”

Harris responded, “Yes, it’s very complicated. It is, and, as I write in the book, it is very complicated. I have a great deal of affection for him. And there were times that I’ve been quite candid about where he greatly disappointed me. And frankly, you know, angered me.”

Harris shared an anecdote from her book about the hours leading up to her 2024 debate against President Donald Trump. Biden called her before she took the stage to discuss “a group of people in Pennsylvania that were saying bad things about” her.

“It was unbelievable. I hung up the phone, and yes, I was angry. I was deeply disappointed,” Harris said. “My takeaway is that his motivation was all about himself. Obviously, right? It wasn’t about my performance at the debate.”

The Harris campaign did not win a single swing state in 2024, despite having a war chest of over a billion dollars. She outperformed her predecessor in only 58 counties, and in her home state of California, 10 counties that voted for the Democratic ticket in 2020 flipped to vote for the Republican ticket in 2024.

Harris insisted in an interview earlier this week that she is “not done” with her political career. In the meantime, she is touring the country promoting 107 Days, which has prompted rumors that she may run for president again in 2028. A recent Democratic primary poll for 2028 showed Harris leading Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among others.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Biden for comment.