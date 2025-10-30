Candidates in Adams County rake in thousands

Candidates in Adams County, Commerce City, Thornton and Northglenn secured thousands in the final weeks of this year’s election season.

Here are their latest campaign finance report.

Commerce City

The Commerce City City Council has nine members with four seats up for election in November, including Ward I, Ward III and two at-large positions.

Ward I has three candidates: Lucy Molina, Alexander Jacobson and Jose Guardiola.

Molina reported having $759 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period, then securing a $3,370 loan and $4,125 in contributions, with her top contributor being the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which contributed $4,000.

Jacobson has not received contributions and did not report any expenditures.

Guardiola reported having $6,204 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period, then getting almost $3,000 more in contributions. Guardiola’s top contributors included the president of JFW Trucking, Realtor Candidate PAC and the Metro Housing Coalition Political Committee.

Three candidates are running for Ward II: Renee Chacon, Jacob Wilson and Joanna Sandoval.

Chacon held $600 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period. After that reporting period ended, she got $4,000 from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

Wilson has not accepted contributions and did not report any expenditures.

Sandoval had $1,419 at the beginning of the latest reporting period, then reported almost $3,000 in contributions in that period. Sandoval’s top contributors included the Metro Housing Coalition Political Committee and the Realter Political Action Committee.

Seven candidates are running for two at-large positions: Stefanie Trujillo, Alejandro De Leon, Jennifer Allen-Thomas, Kristi Douglas, Lori Young, Michelle Deon Lee and Ryan Keefer.

Trujillo reported having $5,882 at the beginning of the recent reporting period and getting almost $6,000 in contributions. Some of her top contributors included the Realtor Political Action Committee and the Metro Housing Coalition Political Committee. She has filed two large contribution notices in amounts of $400 each from a Denver real estate developer and a construction CEO.

De Leon has not reported any contributions or expenditures.

Allen-Thomas got a $4,000 contribution from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and her most recent financial report before that contribution showed $150 on hand.

Douglas also got a $4,000 contribution from the Jane Fonda Climate PAC and her most recent financial report, including that contribution, showed her having $740 at the beginning of the reporting period and $5,790 at the end.

Young reported having $8,869 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period and getting more than $3,000 in contributions, with top contributors including Realtor PAC, an Intermountain Health nurse and a Realtor.

Lee got $250 in contributions in the latest reporting period.

Keefer reported having $346 at the beginning of the latest reporting period and getting $430 in contributions in that period. His top contributor, a lawyer, gave $400.

Northglenn

Four Northglenn City Council seats are up for grabs in November in Wards I, II, III and IV. The council has nine members, including the mayor.

There are two candidates for Ward I: Madison Leighty and Nicholas Walker.

Leighty reported having $475 on hand at the beginning of the most recent financial reporting period. She got one contribution that period from former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Walker filed a statement of non-receipt of contributions. He spent personal funds on door hangers, media texts and designs, according to his most recent expenditure report.

There are two candidates for Ward II: Joshua Sievers and Jordan Stransky.

Both Sievers and Stransky filed statements of non-receipt of contributions.

Sievers spent personal funds on signs and postcards, according to his most recent personal expenditure report. Stransky did not spend any personal funds in the recent reporting period but has previously spent personal funds on yard signs and door hangers.

There are three candidates for Ward III: Mark Bromley, Ryan Easterling-Babin and Richard Kondo.

Bromley contributed $300 to his own campaign and has spent it on campaign advertising.

Easterling-Babin reported contributing $400 to his own campaign in the most recent report, with a total of $460 raised in the recent reporting period.

Kondo reported having $1,307 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period.

Two candidates are running for Ward IV: Ann Nevares and Jody Roper.

Nevares has not accepted contributions, but has spent her own funds on campaign advertising. In total, she has spent less than $100.

Roper has also not accepted contributions but has spent several hundred dollars on campaign events.

Thornton

The Thornton City Council consists of a mayor and eight councilmembers, two elected from each of the city’s four wards. One candidate per ward is up for election in November.

In Ward I, incumbent Cherish Salazar is running uncontested. In her most recent campaign finance report, she reported having $1,876 in campaign funding, but no contributions in that period. In the reporting period before that, starting Sept. 1, she reported having $2,276, with her top contributor being a local pipefitters union.

There are three candidates for Ward II: Eric Montoya, John Alge and Rebecca Berner.

In the most recent reporting period, Montoya reported having $3,140 in his campaign fund, with no contributions in that period. In the reporting period before that, starting Sept. 1, his top contribution came from Metro Housing Coalition.

Alge reported having $2,676 in his most recent finance report, with his top contribution from Conservation Colorado Action Fund. Berner contributed $250 to her own campaign for yard signs.

Ward III has three candidates: Devin Byrd, Mark Gormley and Sam Nizam.

Byrd reported having $1,518 at the beginning of the most recent reporting period, then getting another $1,285 in contributions.

Gormley reported having $220 at the beginning of the latest reporting period.

Nizam reported having $4,223 at the beginning of the recent reporting period. His top contributor in that period was Realtor Candidate PAC.

There are three candidates for Ward IV: Amanda Pedrianes, Drew Morris and Jason Anaya-Ledeboer.

Pedrianes reported having $2,429 at the beginning of the recent reporting period.

Morris reported having $13,598 in the most recent period, with one of his top contributions coming from current Councilmember Tony Unrein, who is not running for reelection.

Anaya-Ledeboer had more than $20,000 on hand at the beginning of the most recent reporting period. His top contributions came from Metro Housing Coalition Political Committee, Realtor Candidate PAC, and the Conservation Colorado Action Fund. He also received money from Adams County Commissioners Lynn Baca and Julie Duran Mullica.