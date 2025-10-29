Attorney General files lawsuit to block Space Command move

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday he is seeking a court order to block Space Command from moving to Alabama from Colorado Springs.

President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 2 that Space Command would move to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. About 1,000 employees are expected to move, Rep. Jeff Crank’s office said earlier. It’s a process that could take several years.

The command is separate from the Space Force, the youngest military service branch, and a much larger employer in Colorado Springs.

Trump’s decision may have been unconstitutional because it was intended to punish Colorado for its mail-in voting system and violated federal law requiring public notices and reports to Congress, Weiser said in the federal lawsuit. Trump said during the announcement that Colorado’s mail-in voting system played a “big factor” in his decision.

“The Constitution does not permit the Executive Branch to punish or retaliate against states for lawfully exercising powers reserved for them, such as the power to regulate elections,” Weiser said in the news release. The attorney general announced his intention to file a lawsuit to block the move shortly after Trump’s announcement.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that states alone have the power to regulate elections for president and state and local offices under the 10th Amendment. While the Constitution gives Congress certain powers to regulate the time and manner for electing senators and representatives, it does not provide the president and the executive branch with any such authority.

The president’s decision to punish Colorado for its mail-in voting system, therefore, violates both federalism and separation-of-powers principles, the news release said.

The Supreme Court has long recognized that the Constitution prohibits the use of retaliation, punishment or other coercive action in response to the exercise of a constitutional right or power.

The lawsuit claims Trump violated the 10th Amendment, the elections clause, state sovereignty and separation-of-powers principles, the release said.

The lawsuit also argues the Trump administration failed to comply with federal laws requiring the military to follow specific procedures before moving major headquarters location, including providing specific notice to congressional committees.