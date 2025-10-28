NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

ICE officer impersonator in Colorado Springs will undergo second competency evaluation

By 10/28/2025 | updated 19 hours ago
Police lights

The Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly impersonating an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer before engaging in an hours-long standoff with police will see a second competency evaluator.

Antonio Mellon, 22, was reportedly found competent to continue with legal proceedings by one evaluator, but the defense objected to the finding and is now in the process of setting up a second evaluation.

Authorities took Mellon into custody in August after he allegedly flashed a fraudulent ICE badge while picking up a food delivery order and used 2-year-old twins as a human shield during a standoff with police. It all started at DashMart, a store dedicated to DoorDash deliveries, located at 1605 North Academy Blvd., on Aug. 22.

According to previous Gazette coverage, police got a warrant for Mellon’s arrest after the alleged impersonation incident, but when they arrived at his home several days later, Mellon reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence, documenting the nearly four-hour-long standoff on Instagram. Before surrendering, Mellon told police he was fearful to exit, leading to him stepping out of the home with the twins in his arms, law enforcement said.

Competency was raised early in the case, and it remains a concern as of Tuesday’s hearing. It is not uncommon in the 4th Judicial District that multiple evaluations are ordered for a defendant.

Mellon’s case is set for a review hearing on Nov. 18, when the defense said it will likely have an update on when the second evaluation can be completed. Additionally, at the November hearing, the defense team informed the court it plans to address bond while inpatient facilities are sought for Mellon.

As of Tuesday, Mellon remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Avatar photo
Mackenzie Bodell

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Judge tosses request for JonBenet murder investigative materials

Boulder County District Judge Nancy Woodruff Salomone on Tuesday rejected a subpoena by Michael Clark’s defense attorney that sought the first 48 hours of police investigative records in the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey. Clark, 50, is facing a second trial in the 1994 murder of Marty Grisham. His lawyer earlier this month sought […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado justices consider where to draw line on experts testifying about child witnesses' honesty

Members of the Colorado Supreme Court considered last week how far an expert witness can go in suggesting to a jury that another witness is being truthful, which is generally forbidden. Previously, the state’s Court of Appeals believed a defendant who “persistently” argues an adult influenced a child victim to lie has opened the door […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests