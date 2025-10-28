ICE officer impersonator in Colorado Springs will undergo second competency evaluation

The Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly impersonating an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer before engaging in an hours-long standoff with police will see a second competency evaluator.

Antonio Mellon, 22, was reportedly found competent to continue with legal proceedings by one evaluator, but the defense objected to the finding and is now in the process of setting up a second evaluation.

Authorities took Mellon into custody in August after he allegedly flashed a fraudulent ICE badge while picking up a food delivery order and used 2-year-old twins as a human shield during a standoff with police. It all started at DashMart, a store dedicated to DoorDash deliveries, located at 1605 North Academy Blvd., on Aug. 22.

According to previous Gazette coverage, police got a warrant for Mellon’s arrest after the alleged impersonation incident, but when they arrived at his home several days later, Mellon reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence, documenting the nearly four-hour-long standoff on Instagram. Before surrendering, Mellon told police he was fearful to exit, leading to him stepping out of the home with the twins in his arms, law enforcement said.

Competency was raised early in the case, and it remains a concern as of Tuesday’s hearing. It is not uncommon in the 4th Judicial District that multiple evaluations are ordered for a defendant.

Mellon’s case is set for a review hearing on Nov. 18, when the defense said it will likely have an update on when the second evaluation can be completed. Additionally, at the November hearing, the defense team informed the court it plans to address bond while inpatient facilities are sought for Mellon.

As of Tuesday, Mellon remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond.