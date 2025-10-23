NEWSLETTERS
Expect delays at Air Force Academy gates

By 10/23/2025 | updated 3 hours ago
Traffic leaves the Air Force Academy’s north gate last week as construction continues on the new Academy Visitor Center and hotel and conference center. Christian Murdock, The Gazette

The Air Force Academy paused its Gate Support Program on Thursday until further notice, and drivers are encouraged to allow for additional time to enter the base.

The Air Force Academy’s Security Forces adds personnel through the support program to help staff the gates and minimize delays during peak traffic hours. Most of the additional people are active-duty military members, but cadets and civilian employees can also volunteer to help, the Air Force Academy said in response to questions.

Suspending the program allows personnel to dedicate time to their main duties while many civilians remain furloughed, the Air Force Academy said. 

“Security Forces personnel are working diligently to maintain the safety and security of the installation while managing these short-term manning constraints,” the Air Force Academy said in a news release.

Employees and visitors can expect delays at the north and south gates off Interstate 25 during peak hours or ahead of special events, such as football games or reunions.

Avatar photo
Mary Shinn

Reporter

