Gov. Jared Polis asks lawmakers for $10 million to sustain food stamp program in Colorado as shutdown enters fifth week

As the federal government shutdown looks poised to enter its fifth week, Colorado officials are scrambling to sustain several federal programs, compelling the governor to ask the legislature for a cash infusion.

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday requested the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee to allocate $10 million from the state’s General Fund to provide assistance to food banks and pantries and extend funding for U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.

The request would cover funding for both WIC and federal food stamp benefits officially known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through mid-December, if necessary.

Both programs have been frozen as a result of the shutdown.

According to a letter sent to regional SNAP directors by the USDA on Oct. 10, the agency’s funding for the programs will expire at the end of the month, meaning approximately 42 million Americans will not receive benefits for November.

Nearly 600,000 Coloradans received SNAP benefits in 2024, accounting for almost 10% of the state’s population.

Here are other programs, grants and benefits that Colorado receives that have been affected by the government shutdown: