Colorado’s recidivism rate has decreased significantly, but violent crime is up, new analysis finds

A new analysis by the Common Sense Institute has found that Colorado’s criminal justice reform policies have led to a significant decrease in recidivism in the state’s prisons, but lowered penalties for certain offenses have led to an increase in violent crime.

In their report “The Reform Paradox: How Reduced Incarceration has Coincided with Rising Crime,” Paul Pazen, DJ Summers, and Emma Roberts highlighted a trend over the past 15 years in which they say state lawmakers have increasingly “prioritized leniency” in sentencing by lowering sentences for drug offenses and expanding access to parole and probation.

“These measures were intended to correct excesses of the past and emphasize rehabilitation over retribution,” the authors wrote. “This is a noble goal, in keeping with Colorado’s dedication towards justice in all aspects.”

However, they argued, “a functional criminal justice system must serve two ends: justice for offenders and justice for victims.”

Some of Colorado’s recent reforms have placed “disproportionate weight” on the treatment of the offender rather than focusing on victims, they contended. When this happens, “the balance of justice falters, and the law-abiding public bears the cost not just to their own property and bodies but to their state’s economic well-being.”

Here are some key takeaways from the analysis, which examined Colorado’s criminal justice legislation from the early 2010s to the present day.

Colorado’s recidivism rates have seen some of the highest declines in the country

Colorado’s recidivism rate fell by 40% from 2008 to 2019, the third-highest decline in the U.S. In that same period, the number of inmates who returned to prison within three years fell by 20%, while the total number of DOC inmates decreased by 12% from 2016 to 2024.

According to the analysis, the state’s declining recidivism rate is partially due to several pieces of legislation that went into effect over the past decade, including:

SB15-124, which requires parole officers to use “intermediate sanctions” like short-term jail stays or placement in treatment programs before revoking parole when an individual has committed a technical violation.

SB19-143, which limits parole revocations for technical violations by requiring non-criminal violations to be addressed with “graduated” sanctions, such as warnings, more frequent drug testing, or curfew.

However, in the authors’ view, the measure that could most impact the state’s rate in the future is Senate Bill 030, which established a working group to develop a new definition of recidivism in 2024. Under the new definition, which took effect on July 1 of this year, recidivism only applies to felony or misdemeanor offenses, not probation or parole violations.

Former Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican who works closely with CSI, said the narrowed definition of recidivism and the resulting drop in recidivism rate “masks what’s really going on” with crime in Colorado.

“This recidivism reduction is a phantom reduction in many ways,” since it doesn’t cover parole and probation violations, he said. “It’s masking a true problem.”

Arrests are down, but violent crime is up

While arrests have decreased by about 40% over the past decade, violent crime has increased by 55%.

“It’s very disturbing to me,” said Mitchell Morrisey, a Democrat who served as Denver’s District Attorney in the early 2000s.

The CSI analysis found a direct correlation between arrests and violent crime rates, which, for Morrissey, demonstrates that “when you’re not arresting violent criminals, the violent crime rate goes up.”

Morrissey said he believes the increase in violent crimes like aggravated assault, as well as property crimes like auto theft, is an unintended consequence of several laws passed in the state over the last decade or so.

The analysis mentions explicitly 2023’s Senate Bill 097, which made vehicle theft a felony, regardless of a car’s value. The bill was passed following a rise in motor vehicle thefts throughout the state, which reached an all-time high in 2022. Following the bill’s passage, auto thefts decreased significantly, as shown below:

As the analysis also mentions, Colorado lawmakers have amended laws to account for unintended consequences many times in the past, including in 2022, when the legislature amended a 2019 law that eliminated automatic felony sentences for possession of small amounts of illicit substances. After fentanyl overdose rates spiked, lawmakers decided to exclude fentanyl possession from that piece of legislation, and overdose rates decreased.

Consider unintended consequences

The authors of the analysis recommended that Colorado legislators examine some of the criminal justice reform measures passed in the past two decades to determine whether there may be any unintended consequences that could harm public safety or those involved in the justice system.

They mentioned two bills that they believed should be amended:

HB20-1019, which made it a misdemeanor for an individual to leave a residential treatment facility without permission. The authors of the analysis argued that the offense should be a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

SB20-217, the state’s omnibus law enforcement accountability measure, which, among other provisions, limited qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. “The absence of qualified immunity may prevent officers from taking the necessary actions to defend life and property,” they wrote. “Legislators should reinstate qualified immunity and examine the impacts of other aspects of the act.”

Read the full report here.