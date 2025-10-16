Denver must put people over profits, stop Axon’s contract renewal | OPINION

By Sofia Solano

Denver families are cutting back on groceries, skipping family outings, and facing a housing affordability crisis — yet their tax dollars are helping fund one of America’s highest-paid chief executives. Rick Smith, chief executive of Axon Enterprises, took home a staggering $165 million last year. And a portion of that outrageous salary is thanks to Denver’s contract with Axon — a company that makes tasers and body cameras.

In effect, Denver taxpayers and workers are footing the bill for corporate greed, while our communities face mounting costs, unsafe policing practices and growing fear among immigrant families. The City of Denver’s contract with Axon is set to expire this December — and before it’s renewed, our leaders must ask who this deal truly serves.

Smith’s $165 million payout made him the highest-paid chief executive in the United States in 2024 — far outpacing even the top executives of Wall Street or Silicon Valley. At the same time, Axon has dramatically increased the prices of its products, forcing taxpayers to spend more on Axon products.

We’ve learned Axon’s chief executive plans to visit Denver in just a few days for the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference. This is a critical moment for our city to send a message loud and clear: Denver will not continue to subsidize corporate profits at the expense of our people.

The headquarters for Axon Enterprise Inc, formerly Taser International, is seen in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Every dollar spent on overpriced contracts for tasers is a dollar not spent on what our communities truly need — safer streets, stronger schools, affordable housing and access to good jobs. Public funds should serve the public good. Yet for 14 straight years, Denver’s residents — especially low-income and working-class families — have seen property taxes rise while the returns in safety and quality of life remain unclear.

Tasers are not as safe as we’ve been led to believe. Across the U.S., they have caused injury and, in some tragic cases, death. Communities deserve real investments in safety — not more weapons that perpetuate fear or deepen mistrust between residents and law enforcement.

Before approving any more public funds for Axon, Denver’s City Council must conduct an in-depth review to determine:

Whether the costs of Axon’s equipment outweigh any supposed benefits;

What alternative suppliers or community-based safety investments could provide better outcomes; and

How taxpayer funds can be better directed toward projects that build trust, opportunity, and equity.

Axon Enterprises does not reflect the values of our community – values rooted in fairness, transparency, accountability, and respect for human dignity. The renewal of this contract would represent a failure to prioritize the public interest over private profit.

We call on city leaders to take immediate action to align Denver’s public spending with the values of fairness, safety and community well-being.

Our communities deserve safety without fear, opportunity without exploitation and dignity without exception. Denver should not continue writing blank checks to corporations that put profits before people. It’s time to stop Axon’s contract renewal — and start investing in what truly keeps our communities safe and thriving.

Sofia Solano is executive director of the Colorado Jobs with Justice.