Denver deputy arrested on suspicion of menacing, child abuse in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police arrested Denver Sheriff’s Deputy Darrel Killebrew, who is facing several charges, including child abuse, according to a news release by the sheriff’s department on Thursday.

CSPD officers responded to a domestic disturbance call for service on Monday after an adult female reported Killebrew, 33, broke a tablet and a laptop and pulled a gun out during a confrontation over alleged cheating, according to court documents obtained by The Gazette.

Killebrew allegedly accused the woman of cheating after discovering a phone number was repeatedly calling her phone. The woman had served Killebrew divorce papers in April, according to court documents.

After retrieving the devices, he told the woman he knew what she did and put his firearm in his waistband.

Killebrew allegedly told police he threw the devices at a kitchen cabinet, picked them up off the floor and then “slammed” them against a kitchen island multiple times.

Court documents stated Killebrew went upstairs to pack his belongings, including his firearm, to stay with a friend for the night as two children watched from the stairs.

Later, a redacted name learned Killebrew allegedly changed the front door code, and he began arguing over alleged cheating once the woman returned after visiting someone.

Killebrew allegedly told the woman to call the number in her phone and that “I got something coming for him,” according to court documents. He then drew the handgun, which is normally locked away, from his waistband.

Several physical altercations allegedly ensued between Killebrew and one or more redacted names before police were called, according to court documents.

Killebrew was placed on investigatory leave on Wednesday by Denver’s sheriff. The deputy has worked with the office since 2023 in the Downtown Detention Center.

He was charged with felony menacing, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, two counts of child abuse and second-degree criminal tampering, according to the release.