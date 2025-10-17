El Paso County transfers 26 people to ICE custody over 3 months, sets new monthly high
Twenty six people with criminal charges were transferred from the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement from July to September, according to a news release by the office Monday.
Deputies also detained 14 additional individuals with criminal charges who were released “before ICE authorities could take custody.”
Wednesday’s announcement brings the total number of people transferred into ICE custody by the office this year to 45, according to several releases by the office.
The sheriff’s office transferred 14 people to ICE custody in September, which is higher than any other month this year. The next highest months were April and July which each had seven transfers.
“As we approach the 2026 Legislative Session, I urge the Governor and members of the legislature to recognize the critical need for law enforcement to work in coordination with our federal partners to hold individuals accountable for criminal behavior,” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal stated in the release.
Roybal had claimed during the first transfer announcement of the year in May that he would enter into an agreement with ICE to authorize every deputy to perform specified actions done by an immigration officer, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.
In Colorado, no law enforcement agency has an active 287(g) application and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office remains as the only one with an active agreement, according to ICE records updated Wednesday afternoon.
The 26 people transferred to ICE custody and their charges are the following:
Elva Nida Munoz
- 41 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs police on March 27
- Charged with vehicular eluding-substantial risk of death to another, eluding/attempt to elude, driving under restraints-alcohol conviction, expired plates, criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief
- Transferred to ICE custody on July 2
Miguel Angel Ramirez-Hernandez
- 27 years-old
- Arrested by Fountain Police Department on July 8
- Charged with violation of restraining order, harassment and possession of a dangerous/illegal weapon
- Transferred to ICE custody on July 11
Jacinto Gonzalez-Perez
- 25 years-old
- Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25
- Charged with careless driving with bodily injury or death
- Transferred to ICE custody on July 15
Mario Alberto Aguilar-Saenz
- 39 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on May 15
- Charged with Vehicular eluding – substantial risk of death to another and unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Transferred to ICE custody on: July 16
Haroldo Zaharias Gomez
- 47 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on June 6
- Charged with menacing-real/simulated weapon, third degree assault, criminal mischief and false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement authorities
- Transferred to ICE custody on July 22
Abel Esteban-Romero
- 27 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado State Patrol on Feb. 14
- Charged with second degree assault, second degree kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact, third degree assault, child abuse, driving under the influence, failure to provide insurance and licenses for driver
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 7/26/25
Raul Anzelmo Meraz
- 37 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 4/13/25
- Charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, license for drivers, second degree assault – domestic violence, third degree assault – domestic violence and child abuse – domestic violence
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 7/28/25
Jesus Franco-Rosales
- 34 years-old
- Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on 7/23/25
- Charged with first degree motor vehicle theft
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/1/25
Jesus Gabriel Villegas-Briceno
- 27 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/10/25
- Charged with Violation of a restraining order, license for drivers, driving on roadways lanes for traffic, expired plates and third degree assault
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/13/25
Anthony Hernandez
- 43 years-old
- Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on 6/23/25
- Charged with felony menacing and felony menacing – failure to comply
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/20/25
Romulo Islas-Palacios
- 50 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/29/25
- Charged with second degree motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under restraint
- Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/30/25
Juan Jesus Bustamante-Sanchez
- 27 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/30/25
- Charged with second degree assault – crime of passion
- Transferred to ICE custody on Aug. 30
Edwin Enrique Pino Trejo
- 28 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 28
- Charged with second degree attempted murder, second degree kidnapping, first degree assault, second degree assault and menacing simulated/real weapon
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 1
Elias Maheny Martinez-Torres
- 27 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 1
- Charged with false imprisonment
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 2
Darwin Josue Carranza
- 18 years-old
- Arrested by Fountain Police Department on Feb. 24
- Charged with sexual assault
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 2
Ernesto Roque-Levya
- 43 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 2
- Charged with harassment, criminal mischief and theft
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 3
Maikol Casto-Rojas
- 24 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 27
- Charged with second degree assault, menacing simulated/real weapon and third degree assault
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 3
Bersain Lopez-Diaz
- 30 years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on March 23
- Charged with unlawful sexual contact
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 5
Cesar Lugardo Martinez-Rios
- 25 years-old
- Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4
- Charged with first degree criminal trespass
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 5
Carlos Alberto Saucedo-Martinez
- 23-years-old
- Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on May 13
- Charged with violation of a restraining order, obstructing a peace officer, first degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 10
Uriel Rodriguez-Alcala
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 15
- Charged with forgery, owner without insurance on public roadways, fictitious numbers on plates, license for drivers and false reporting of identifying information
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 11
Johnathan Gomez-Luna
- 22-years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 12
- Charged with criminal possession of forged instrument, criminal possession of forged instruments (felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license for drivers, displayed expired plates, number plates attached, owner without insurance on public highway, license for drivers and registration-unregistered vehicle
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 12
Franyer Elesar Pimenta Herrera
- 20-years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 16
- Charged with third degree assault and harassment
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 17
Christopher Jairo Ocana
- 30-years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 18
- Charged with posting private image harassment
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 19
Rangel Ocegueda Tapia
- 28-years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 19
- Charged with unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance
- Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 21
Victor Manuel Acosta Chavarria
- 42-years-old
- Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 7
- Charged with third degree assault
- Transferred to ICE custody on Sept. 23