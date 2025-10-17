El Paso County transfers 26 people to ICE custody over 3 months, sets new monthly high

Twenty six people with criminal charges were transferred from the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement from July to September, according to a news release by the office Monday.

Deputies also detained 14 additional individuals with criminal charges who were released “before ICE authorities could take custody.”

Wednesday’s announcement brings the total number of people transferred into ICE custody by the office this year to 45, according to several releases by the office.

The sheriff’s office transferred 14 people to ICE custody in September, which is higher than any other month this year. The next highest months were April and July which each had seven transfers.

“As we approach the 2026 Legislative Session, I urge the Governor and members of the legislature to recognize the critical need for law enforcement to work in coordination with our federal partners to hold individuals accountable for criminal behavior,” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal stated in the release.

Roybal had claimed during the first transfer announcement of the year in May that he would enter into an agreement with ICE to authorize every deputy to perform specified actions done by an immigration officer, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

In Colorado, no law enforcement agency has an active 287(g) application and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office remains as the only one with an active agreement, according to ICE records updated Wednesday afternoon.

The 26 people transferred to ICE custody and their charges are the following:

Elva Nida Munoz

41 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs police on March 27

Charged with vehicular eluding-substantial risk of death to another, eluding/attempt to elude, driving under restraints-alcohol conviction, expired plates, criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief

Transferred to ICE custody on July 2

Miguel Angel Ramirez-Hernandez

27 years-old

Arrested by Fountain Police Department on July 8

Charged with violation of restraining order, harassment and possession of a dangerous/illegal weapon

Transferred to ICE custody on July 11

Jacinto Gonzalez-Perez

25 years-old

Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25

Charged with careless driving with bodily injury or death

Transferred to ICE custody on July 15

Mario Alberto Aguilar-Saenz

39 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on May 15

Charged with Vehicular eluding – substantial risk of death to another and unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Transferred to ICE custody on: July 16

Haroldo Zaharias Gomez

47 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on June 6

Charged with menacing-real/simulated weapon, third degree assault, criminal mischief and false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement authorities

Transferred to ICE custody on July 22

Abel Esteban-Romero

27 years-old

Arrested by Colorado State Patrol on Feb. 14

Charged with second degree assault, second degree kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact, third degree assault, child abuse, driving under the influence, failure to provide insurance and licenses for driver

Transferred to ICE custody on: 7/26/25

Raul Anzelmo Meraz

37 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 4/13/25

Charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, license for drivers, second degree assault – domestic violence, third degree assault – domestic violence and child abuse – domestic violence

Transferred to ICE custody on: 7/28/25

Jesus Franco-Rosales

34 years-old

Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on 7/23/25

Charged with first degree motor vehicle theft

Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/1/25

Jesus Gabriel Villegas-Briceno

27 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/10/25

Charged with Violation of a restraining order, license for drivers, driving on roadways lanes for traffic, expired plates and third degree assault

Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/13/25

Anthony Hernandez

43 years-old

Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on 6/23/25

Charged with felony menacing and felony menacing – failure to comply

Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/20/25

Romulo Islas-Palacios

50 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/29/25

Charged with second degree motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under restraint

Transferred to ICE custody on: 8/30/25

Juan Jesus Bustamante-Sanchez

27 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on 8/30/25

Charged with second degree assault – crime of passion

Transferred to ICE custody on Aug. 30

Edwin Enrique Pino Trejo

28 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 28

Charged with second degree attempted murder, second degree kidnapping, first degree assault, second degree assault and menacing simulated/real weapon

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 1

Elias Maheny Martinez-Torres

27 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 1

Charged with false imprisonment

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 2

Darwin Josue Carranza

18 years-old

Arrested by Fountain Police Department on Feb. 24

Charged with sexual assault

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 2

Ernesto Roque-Levya

43 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 2

Charged with harassment, criminal mischief and theft

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 3

Maikol Casto-Rojas

24 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 27

Charged with second degree assault, menacing simulated/real weapon and third degree assault

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 3

Bersain Lopez-Diaz

30 years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on March 23

Charged with unlawful sexual contact

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 5

Cesar Lugardo Martinez-Rios

25 years-old

Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4

Charged with first degree criminal trespass

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 5

Carlos Alberto Saucedo-Martinez

23-years-old

Arrested by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on May 13

Charged with violation of a restraining order, obstructing a peace officer, first degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 10

Uriel Rodriguez-Alcala

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Aug. 15

Charged with forgery, owner without insurance on public roadways, fictitious numbers on plates, license for drivers and false reporting of identifying information

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 11

Johnathan Gomez-Luna

22-years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 12

Charged with criminal possession of forged instrument, criminal possession of forged instruments (felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license for drivers, displayed expired plates, number plates attached, owner without insurance on public highway, license for drivers and registration-unregistered vehicle

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 12

Franyer Elesar Pimenta Herrera

20-years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 16

Charged with third degree assault and harassment

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 17

Christopher Jairo Ocana

30-years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 18

Charged with posting private image harassment

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 19

Rangel Ocegueda Tapia

28-years-old

Arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department on Sept. 19

Charged with unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance

Transferred to ICE custody on: Sept. 21

Victor Manuel Acosta Chavarria