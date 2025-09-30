From Colfax to City Hall, the high cost of Referendum 310 | PODIUM

By Phil Guerin

For more than 30 years, I’ve owned and operated Myxed Up Creations on East Colfax Avenue. My family’s small business has seen it all — recessions, COVID shutdowns, endless construction, and the rising costs of living that makes it harder every year to keep a small business alive in Denver.

And yet, despite all of that, we’ve endured because of our incredible customers and staff. Last year, my family business was even honored by the City of Denver as a Distinguished Legacy Small Business — a recognition for our longevity, our cultural impact, and our commitment to the community. My company donates to charity, organizes other Colfax businesses to pick up trash and hires vulnerable populations including minorities and LGBTQ+ residents who reflect our diverse community. We have always believed small, family- and minority-owned businesses are both the bedrock of the community and have a responsibility to give back.

But now, Referendum 310 threatens everything we’ve built.

If passed, it would ban flavored products for adults 21 and older — products already tightly regulated and only sold to those with ID. Nearly 100 family-owned vape shops like mine could be forced to close their doors. Hundreds of convenience stores would lose a vital revenue stream. Thousands of jobs would disappear. And Denver would lose $13 million in annual tax revenue to Aurora, Lakewood and other neighboring communities — money that funds Denver preschools and K–12 at a time when the city is already facing a $250 million shortfall.

Referendum 310 comes on top of the struggles we’re already seeing on Colfax and throughout Denver. Long-standing restaurants and shops are closing. The pressures of running a small business are simply overwhelming for too many families. Adding a sweeping new ban will only accelerate the Denver downfall and drive more closures and empty storefronts in neighborhoods.

Let’s be clear: It is already illegal to sell nicotine products to anyone under 21. Small stores like mine follow the law every single day, checking IDs and complying with federal, state and Denver regulations. What this ban really does is punish responsible adults and hardworking family businesses, while shifting millions of dollars in sales tax revenue out of Denver.

Denver voters now have the final say in November. I urge you to think about the kind of city we want to build together — one that values and supports family- and minority-owned businesses that generate millions in tax revenue, employ thousands of Denverites and give back to our neighborhoods every day. Small businesses like mine are part of Denver’s fabric. With your vote, we can choose to protect them and keep our community strong.

On Nov. 4, please join me in voting NO on Referendum 310.

Phil Guerin is owner of Myxed Up Creations, located at 5800 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver.