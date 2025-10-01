Data protection for minors, HOAs, and 911 calls: New laws going into effect Oct. 1

A trio of new laws related to online data privacy for minors, foreclosures of homes in HOAs, and repeated calls to 911 dispatch centers take effect on Oct. 1.

Here’s a summary of each law going into effect on October 1:

SB24-041: Privacy Protections for Children’s Online Data

Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, former Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Colorado Springs, then-Rep. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, and Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, this bipartisan measure amends the Colorado Privacy Act to add more protections for minors’ online data.

Under the law, businesses offering online services, products, or features to minors are required to “use reasonable care” to avoid “heightened risk of harm” to minors and conduct data protection assessments when necessary.

The law also prohibits businesses from selling a minor’s personal data, using it for targeted advertising, or using it for any purpose other than what was initially disclosed to them. Additionally, it prohibits companies from using system design features to “significantly increase, sustain, or extend” a minor’s use of the product.

In 2023, the attorneys general of 33 states, including Colorado, filed a lawsuit against Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, accusing the company of purposely designing its platforms to addict children and harm their mental health. Other platforms, such as TikTok and Snapchat, have also been sued for similar reasons.

The bill passed unanimously in both the Senate and the House.

HB25-1043: Owner Equity Protection in Homeowners’ Association Foreclosure Sales

Sponsored by Rep. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, Assistant Minority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Sen. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, House Bill 1043 allows homeowners residing in communities with HOAs who are facing foreclosure to file a petition in court to delay the sale of their home at auction for up to nine months. During that time, they have the option to sell the house at market price. Before the law, HOAs were able to sell homes at auction for only the cost of unpaid assessments and attorney fees.

The law also requires HOAs to keep up-to-date contact information for homeowners and send detailed notices about delinquencies, including information about the risk of losing equity and links to foreclosure resources. Associations are also required to provide a complete ledger of a homeowner’s debt within seven business days upon the homeowner’s request.

“Homeownership is an important way to build generational wealth, but our current laws allow HOAs to strip away everything Coloradans worked hard for, which threatens the stability of hardworking families,” said Ricks. “If a homeowner suffers from a medical emergency, loses their job, or experiences other financial hardships that impact their HOA payments, their home can be foreclosed and sold for just cents on the dollar, and the owner’s hard-earned equity disappears instantly. This law helps create critical safeguards to ensure better notice, transparency, and accountability around HOA foreclosures so Coloradans can stay safely housed and protect their equity.”

The bill passed on a 38-24 vote in the House and a 23-11 vote in the Senate.

SB25-060: Repeated phone calls obstructing government operations

Sponsored by Sens. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, Rep. Chad Clifford, D-Greenwood Village, and former Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, Senate Bill 060 expands the definition for the crime of obstructing governmental operations to include repeated phone calls to 911 dispatch centers.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and received a vote of 51-11 in the House.

