Walsenburg wrestles with real-world ramifications of Trump’s inhumane immigration approach | MAES

My hometown of Walsenburg — originally founded circa 1860 as La Plaza de los Leones, population 3,049 — like virtually everywhere in the United States finds itself knee-deep in the discussion concerning the immense amount of divisiveness and vitriol spurred by the policies of the Trump administration, particularly as it relates to immigration.

Demonstrations, both pro- and anti-Trump, have become a weekly staple attracting protestors from throughout the state. The protests have become more volatile, including allegations of assault. The impetus for the escalation in tensions is largely the result of the federal government exploring a re-opening of a shuttered private prison facility located in Huerfano County of which Walsenburg is the county seat.

The facility also known as the Huerfano County Correctional Center (HCCC) was opened in 1997 as a private prison but was placed in mothballs in 2010 largely because of the political climate disfavoring private prisons. It is no longer in use but is allegedly in sound enough condition to house a large population of detainees. Walsenburg is one of several private prisons in Colorado under consideration as a detention center for immigrants who find themselves in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) crosshairs.

In 2023, the median Walsenburg household income was roughly $41,000 and Hispanics accounted for 44% of the population according to state demographics. It has a large population of elderly citizens and the economy has struggled for many years resulting in a significant unemployment rate.

The HCCC was a huge economic driver during its tenure in the community by employing many people in relatively good-paying jobs and providing a stable tax base. Conversely, the loss of the revenue from HCCC upon its closure had devastating effects on the ‘Burg, which are still felt.

Many in the community, including the mayor and other government officials, view the selection of the ICE facility as a path forward to restore economic stability and revenue to a city that has experienced hard times for much too long.

Opponents of the plan to reopen the HCCC as a detention facility to detain individuals accused of entering the United States illegally have amassed a large following both from within the community and other Colorado communities.

They embrace a deep distrust for the Trump administration and its inhumane treatment and disregard for anyone not American. Trump has referred to immigrants in the United States illegally as “animals” and “not human.” Trump reiterated he “hates his opponents.” Important to the discussion is the large percentage of Hispanics who call Walsenburg their home and have for many years.

The protesters decry the Trump administration’s lack of respect for the rule of law and its blind eye toward any semblance of due process. They do not trust the immigrants, even if lawfully detained, will be treated with dignity and respect. They do not believe sacrificing human dignity for economic gain is a valid trade-off but rather a further extension of the Trump administration’s disregard for human rights.

Unfortunately, the demonstrations have taken on an aspect of violence that has resulted in at least three individuals on either side of the divide being prosecuted for criminal assault of one degree or another. The criminal cases are winding their way through the criminal justice system.

What once were verbal confrontations have morphed into senseless acts of violence including the use of pepper spray. One of the charged assailants is an elected member of the Huerfano County Board of County Commissioners. Another is the wife of the former mayor of Walsenburg. Both support re-opening the facility to detain immigrants who are alleged of being illegally in the country. Local law enforcement initially opted to allow individuals to exercise their First Amendment rights with a hands-off policy until violence entered the picture. They now have given notice they will be more active in filing criminal charges when warranted.

It is unfortunate respect for civil discourse seems to have vanished and been replaced by threats and acts of violence. The Trump administration must accept responsibility for engendering such an environment by consistently ignoring the rule of law and due process and catering to the wishes of those who threaten our democracy such as the traitors who attempted to overthrow the government on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead of condemning violence, President Trump invites it and, as such, owns it when it happens, including the consequences it has on our communities.

Dennis Maes served 24 years as a 10th Judicial District judge in Pueblo and was chief judge for 17 of those years. He previously served as director of Pueblo County Legal Services, Inc.; as a public defender and as an attorney in private practice.