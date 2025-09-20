CO PO Calendar | Sept. 22-28

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Workers Organizing Workers Training, 6-7 p.m., RSVP at dsausa.us/SALT_TRAINING

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: Book Club Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact taratoo88@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

(D) Grand County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact webadmin@grandcountydems.org for more information

(R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Zoom with Kimberly Groom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84729027935 to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit meet.google.com/mju-evec-ddz to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/climate for more information



TUESDAY, SEPT. 23

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Dems Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

(R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1719 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/5539826712



(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 7272 S. Eagle St., Centennial

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/healthcare to join the meeting

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

(D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Membership Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 321 E. Main St., Buena Vista

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for more information

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., L-10, Greeley

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

(D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch GOP Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch, contact hrgopbreakfast@gmail.com

DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., contact mmpatton@drcog.org for more information

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Social Event, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 14225 Lincoln St., Thornton

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 2015 E. 17th Ave., Denver



SATURDAY, SEPT. 27

(D) Morgan County Democratic Party: Fall Dinner & Meet/Greet, 19592 E. 8th Ave., Fort Morgan, contact info@coloradodems.org for more information

(R) Colorado Republican Party: State Central Committee Meeting, 13121 E. 17th Ave., ED. 2 S. Bldg., Rm. 1102, Aurora, contact 720-441-4092 for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 8:30-11 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen

(L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Suicide Prevention Awareness Event, 12-4 p.m., 12000 E. 6th Ave., Aurora, contact nelsonenelson@yahoo.com for more information

Rep. Jason Crow: Crow Fest, 5-8:30 p.m., 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/crowfest2025-ld

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28