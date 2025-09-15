Colorado’s federal trial court proposes ban on ‘smart glasses’

Colorado’s U.S. District Court is considering prohibiting people from bringing “smart glasses” that could be used as recording devices into the courthouse.

The court announced the proposal along with other changes as part of the latest round of amendments to its local rules — the general operating procedures for the trial court.

One suggestion, submitted by an unidentified district judge, would bar people from entering with “eyeglasses, which, at a minimum, may be used as a camera, video recorder, or audio recorder.”

The proposed change is “simply our attempt to keep up with technology. Many other Federal Courts already ban them since they may be used as a recording/video device,” said clerk Jeffrey P. Colwell in an email.

Earlier this year, the federal court for the Western District of Wisconsin prohibited smart glasses, as did Hawaii’s district court. A spokesperson for Colorado’s state courts said smart glasses would likely be regulated by the existing rules prohibiting recordings of court proceedings without authorization.

In a related change, proposed by Colorado’s court staff, eyeglasses will be scanned or searched to determine if they are capable of recording.

The same change also includes a new list of specific items that will be prohibited, including firearms, blades, incendiary devices and clubs.

“The impetus for the other prohibited items was our discovery of a small gap regarding knives that exempted small-bladed knives less than 2.5 inches long (a.k.a. pocketknives),” said Colwell. “Our Court decided that knives of any length should be prohibited, and in doing so, chose to clarify/fill-in any other gaps so there is no confusion.”

The court is accepting public comments on the proposed changes prior to adoption. Emailed responses to LocalRule_Comments@cod.uscourts.gov are due by Oct. 10.