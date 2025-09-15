Colorado wolf reintroduction faces opposition, new ballot initiative planned

Another attempt is being made to put an initiative on the 2026 ballot that will halt Colorado’s continued introduction of wolves on the Western Slope.

Advocates for Smart Wolf Policy failed to submit signatures for its first effort, which were due on Aug. 27.

The first round garnered only about 25,000 signatures, far short of the 124,238 valid signatures required. Sponsors of most ballot initiatives will seek to collect at least 200,000 signatures to reach the valid signature requirement.

The language for round two, filed on Aug. 12, is identical to the first ballot measure.

That first effort also failed to draw much financial support. Campaign finance reports showed the group raised less than $39,000 over six months.

What will the group do differently for round two?

Patrick Davis, a spokesman for the group, told Colorado Politics, “We are engaging stakeholder groups early in the process for their help in gathering signatures in round 2 and major donors in and outside Colorado for their contributions.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced in July that they plan to reintroduce more wolves in the winter of 2025-26. However, the ballot measure, if successful, would put an end to any further reintroductions after Dec. 31, 2026.

Critics have charged that by the time the 2026 election comes, the issue could be moot, given that CPW could complete all wolf reintroductions by then.

To that point, Davis responded that “CPW has proven they can’t manage the wolves they already imported into Colorado and will likely mismanage the additional wolves they traffic into Colorado in 2026. Our ballot initiative would stop the importation of any more wolves after 2026, conceivably, giving CPW some breathing room to manage the wolves they already have in Colorado. Frankly, CPW might want to thank us for giving them an end date for this nightmare.”

The next group of wolves is designated for the state’s southern region, with Gunnison County as the northern border of the area.

Wolves are already in Gunnison County, and in May, CPW reported a wolf killed a calf there.

CPW has so far imported 25 wolves, 10 from Oregon and 15 from British Columbia. Last year, one Oregon mating pair produced a pack of five pups, known as the Copper Creek pack.

Those wolves are believed to be responsible for numerous livestock deaths in 2024 in Grand County and in 2025 after the pack was relocated to Pitkin County.

As of Sept. 5, 11 wolves have died, including two of the Copper Creek yearlings and the male of the mating pair. Of the 11 deaths, eight have taken place in 2025. Five were wolves from British Columbia.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife reported on Sept. 5 that a necropsy on a British Columbia wolf that was found dead in northwest Colorado in May revealed that the wolf died because of a collision with a motor vehicle. No further information was provided.

Three other packs were born in 2025, according to CPW, although the number of pups in those packs is unknown.