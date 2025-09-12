NEWSLETTERS
Museum’s ‘Passport to Play’ was both fun and profitable | NONPROFIT REGISTER

By 09/12/2025 | updated 44 minutes ago
Jamie Reddig and Ann Baker. The Children's Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS 

Denver 

News: His role as president and chief executive officer of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus requires Mike Yankovich to wear many hats: exhibit developer, growth and innovation catalyst, number-cruncher, trusted adviser. 

Just to name a few. 

On Sept. 5, however, his hat – and uniform – was that of an airline captain as he joined chairwomen Clair Kettler and Kelsey Morse in welcoming 400 guests to the museum’s 52nd Birthday Bash, Passport to Play.  

The event, held at the museum, began with cocktails and silent auction bidding and ended with a late-night dance party. Throughout the evening guests could graze on tasty treats provided by Deshebrado Catering & Events, Epicurean Catering Group, Italic Catering Company, Pit Fiend Barbecue and Serendipity Catering. Drinks were crafted by Peak Beverage mixologists from liquor donated by The Family Jones, Spirit Hound, Suerte Tequila and Tivoli Brewing Company. 

Income is expected to surpass $325,000. 

James Greer, chairman of the museum’s board of directors and president/CEO of WellPower, explained that the evening’s travel theme was inspired by “The idea that imagination can take you anywhere, (which is) a long-held belief at the Children’s Museum.” 

Greer also noted that in the past year, had 525,000 visitors, 23 percent of which were able to enjoy its interactive exhibits through one of the museum’s access programs that provide free or greatly reduced admission fees to families who are struggling financially.   

In his review of the museum’s many successes, Yankovich said that two exciting developments were on the horizon: the reopening of a refreshed Ready Vet Go exhibit, where the next generation of pet care professionals can gain inspiration, and the unveiling of the third Gallery Uno installation. 

Among the guests: Alec Garnett, former state Speaker of the House who is now UCHealth’s vice president for government and regulatory affairs, and his wife, attorney Emily Garnett; Elsa Holguin, president/CEO of the Denver Preschool Program and a member of the Children’s Museum board, with husband Ed Lucero; early childhood advocate Anna Jo Haynes and daughter Allegra “Happy” Haynes, retired politician and member of the Colorado Advisory Board for the Trust for Public Land; the incoming and outgoing executive directors of the SCFD, Andrea Albo and Deborah Jordy, respectively; attorney Tom Downey; Michelle Morgridge and Nate Angell; and Ed and Cyndi Kahn.  

Cyndi Kahn, a founder of the Children’s Museum and of Scholars Unlimited, was recognized on Sept. 7 as one of three Stellar Women of Denver. The ohter two were Dr. Nancy Gary and Linda Yip. 

About the museum: Situated on a 9-acre campus, at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is home to some interactive 20 exhibits that focus on early childhood education in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), health and wellness, 21st Century skills, literacy and the arts. It is open seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays, and no adult can enter the museum without a child, and no child is admitted without an adult. 

Website: mychildsmuseum.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Sammi and Mark Moczo. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Jamie Martucci and Caroline Joy. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Anna Jo Haynes and Happy Haynes, with postcards on offer for guests to have the museum send. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Jamie Reddig and Ann Baker. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Terri and Joe Herrud. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Ben and Estrella Truitt. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Children’s Museum Board of Directors Chair, James Greer, and Otto Espinoza. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Brenda Garcia, Barbara Bible, and Kristina Zwettler. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Ed Kahn, Gretchen Kerr, and Cyndi Kahn. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Elsa Holguín and Ed Lucero. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Brad Morse; event co-chairs, Kelsey Morse and Clair Kettler; and Steve McGovern. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Michelle Morgridge and Nate Angell. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Children’s Museum staffers Kimber Kuhl and Rayburn McCulloh with Board member Fayoke Longé. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Julie and Brent Morse. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Amelia Madison and Summer Kurtz, part of the Exhibits Team who created the plane on display at the entrance. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Jim Williams, Jennifer Landrum, and Amy and John Kunstle in front of Gallery Uno, now showing the “Catawampus” exhibit. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
The new Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) Executive Director, Andrea Albo; Children’s Museum President and CEO, Mike Yankovich; and Deborah Jordy, outgoing SCFD director. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Patricia and Dale Wetmore, Charles and Lisa Wynn, and Debbi Blair-Minter. The Children’s Museum of Denver 52nd Birthday Bash at Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Photo StevePeterson.photo
Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson

Reporter

