‘Heartbroken’: Colorado political leaders, organizations condemn assassination of Charlie Kirk

Colorado elected officials and political groups expressed grief, outrage and resolve against political violence in reaction to the fatal shooting of conservative organizer and nonprofit leader Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

“Today is a really hard day,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Windsor Republican who described Kirk as her friend in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington.

“I do not believe that Charlie’s life being stolen in this manner is in vain. Charlie is a pioneer,” Boebert said, adding that the word carries a weighty meaning for Christians.

Kirk “personified this word,” she said. “It is one who pioneers a way, who makes a way for others to follow — maybe not the originator of the thing, but someone who fearlessly takes charge, who courageously goes into the unknown, who faces adversaries, unafraid, unashamed, boldly and influences others to continue down that path. And that’s exactly what Charlie Kirk has done.”

Across the aisle, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, called news of Kirk’s shooting “Absolutely awful” in a post on X.

“The sharp rise in political attacks is unacceptable,” Crow said. “Every American, regardless of their beliefs, must reject this type of violence.”

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday ordered that flags fly at half staff through Sept. 14 to honor the anniversary of Sept. 11 and Kirk’s passing.

“Political violence is never acceptable, and I condemn the brutal and inexcusable attack on Charlie Kirk in Utah,” Polis said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for so many in our country, but any divisions we face will never be solved by trying to hurt each other. I am sending hope and love to his friends and his family in this dark hour. I encourage everyone to be stronger and disagree better and peacefully.”

Kirk, the CEO and cofounder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, had been scheduled to appear Thursday in Woodland Park at a conference sponsored by Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. He was also set to headline events organized by his nonprofit next week at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

“Today, the world lost a true American hero in Charlie Kirk,” said a joint statement issued Wednesday night by the ministries and bible college, organizers of the Truth and Liberty Conference.

“His death was the result of senseless violence and untamed animosity,” the statement said. “We believe the Lord will make his ultimate sacrifice a ‘turning point’ for our nation. We hope his life and now his death will unify Americans around the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of this great nation under God.”

U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, a Colorado Springs Republican, said in a post on Facebook that he had been honored to serve on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors with Kirk, who was appointed to the position by President Donald Trump.

“He was compassionate warrior for the conservative movement. He will be missed,” Crank said. “Lifting up prayers to his family and friends.”

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said he was “heartbroken” by Kirk’s death in what he termed “a horrific act of political violence.”

“Every life is sacred, and every voice deserves safety,” Mobolade said in a statement. “There is no justification; no disagreement, ideology, or rivalry; that can ever warrant political violence. As leaders and as citizens, we must stand united in declaring it absolutely unacceptable.”

The sentiment echoed across political divides.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting of Charlie Kirk,” the Colorado state House Republicans said in a statement. “Political violence has no place in our nation. Regardless of party or ideology, every American has the right to speak freely and participate in public life without fear of violence.”

State House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs, posted on X that her prayers were with Kirk’s loved ones.

“I am heartbroken over the tragic death of our Conservative friend Charlie Kirk,” Pugliese said. “This senseless act of violence is devastating, and I am grieving deeply alongside his family and all who loved him. He was supposed to be here in Colorado this week, and instead, we mourn his loss.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat and the House assistant minority leader, expressed a similar message in a post on X.

“A horrific and unconscionable act of violence that every American should condemn,” Neguse said in response to news of Kirk’s death.

“There must be no place in our democracy for political violence. My wife Andrea and I are praying tonight for Charlie’s wife, his young children and entire family.”

Responses to the shooting also prompted outbursts on the House floor in Washington after Speaker Mike Johnson asked lawmakers to observe a moment of silent prayer for Kirk, before the announcement that Kirk had died.

Asking that the chamber join in a spoken prayer, Boebert said, “I believe silent prayers get silent results.”

This prompted some Democratic lawmakers to murmur that their GOP counterparts had ignored victims of other shootings, including a school shooting hours earlier at a Colorado high school in Evergreen, according to multiple accounts of the exchanges.

“Y’all caused this! You f—– own this!” shouted U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican and former Turning Point USA employee, as she glared at House Democrats.

Democrats shouted back, including U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, who called on her fellow lawmakers to “pass some gun laws.”