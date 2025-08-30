CO PO Calendar | Sept. 1-7
CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, SEPT. 1
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (D) Park County Democratic Party: Workers Over Billionaires, 12-1:30 p.m., Old Courthouse, Main St., Fairplay
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor Day BBQ, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sloan’s Lake Park 26th Ave., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact housing@denverdsa.org for more information
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
- Jefferson County: County Commissioners Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 100 Jefferson Cty. Pkwy., Golden
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Dem Lunch Bunch Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., register in advance at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-8 p.m., 1911 S. Havana St., Aurora
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
- DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information
- DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., contact mstevens@drcog.org for more information
- (R) Doulgas County Republican Party: Parker Conservatives 5-8 p.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #50, Parker
- (D) Huerfano County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 220 Russell St., Walsenburg
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Evergreen Area Republican Club, 6-8:30 p.m., 1802 Bergen Pkwy., Evergreen
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact barb@arapahoedems.org for more information
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Dems, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information
THURSDAY, SEPT. 4
- Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
- Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of Legislative Council, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
- (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-8 p.m., 1571 Ogden Rd., Montrose
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Board Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709097944 to join the meeting
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2375 15th St., Denver
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
FRIDAY, SEPT. 5
- (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 to join the meeting
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, SEPT. 6
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Big Bill Fallout Town Hall-Pueblo, contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:30-10 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information
- (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver
- Aurora NAACP: General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Court House Steps-Stand Up! Speak Up! Take Action!, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 901 9th Ave., Greeley
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting
- Aurora: Virtual Town Hall With Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Reform or Revolution Book Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- (F) Colorado Forward Party: Superior Chili & Beer Fest, 2-6 p.m., 1350 Coalton Rd., Superior
- (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: County Picnic, 4-7 p.m., 700 Railroad Ave., Loveland
- (D) Fremont County Democratic Party: FDR Dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., 3075 US-50, Cañon City
SUNDAY, SEPT. 7
- (D) Teller County Democratic Party: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Bits and Bites with HD 40, 12-3 p.m., 14484 E. Wagontrail Pl., Aurora, $10/person
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internal Organizing Committee, 4-5 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Margarita Mixer, 4-6 p.m., 6265 E. Evans Ave., Denver
- (D) Summit County Democratic Party: 2025 Picnic Party, 4-8 p.m., Carter Park 300 S. High St., Breckenridge