DU law students issue vote of no confidence in school leaders after DEI cuts

Members of the Sturm College of Law on Wednesday issued a vote of no confidence in University of Denver Chancellor Jeremy Haefner, the second such move against the school leader in as many months.

This time, students criticized Haefner and the institution’s provost, general counsel, and vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion for complying with directives from the Trump administration’s Department of Justice, which is seeking to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Among other actions, university officials announced changes to programs specifically targeting “protected” classes in response to actions by the Department of Justice. A spokesperson said the Trump administration’s “interpretation” of anti-discrimination laws have put the school — and other universities in the country — in a tough spot.

The DOJ memo and accompanying guidance, published on July 30, emphasized significant legal risks of initiatives that involve discrimination based on protected characteristics. The document included “non-binding best practices to help entities that receive federal funds avoid the risk of violations and the revocation of federal grant funding.”

In a statement, the students accused universities administrators of “failure to support and protect the needs and interests of the students they have been hired to serve.”

In an Aug. 19 memo, the university told faculty and staff outlined specific programs and initiatives being terminated.

In an interview with The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9NEWS, Haefner said DU will no longer provide DEI training for staff and will discontinue scholarships and programs that were previously offered exclusively to students of specific racial groups.

“We have deliberately taken a wait-and-see kind of approach, but at the end of the day, when the Department of Justice issued its memo at the end of July, we were ready to make some of these decisions to move forward,” Haefner said.

Haefner said the university previously had “gifts and scholarships that were directed towards protected classes that the Department of Justice memo has really now clearly articulated as unlawful.”

“The current shift in how the federal government interprets and enforces nondiscrimination laws places American higher education in a difficult position,” Media Relations Director Jon Stone told The Denver Gazette in a statement. “Many institutions across Colorado and the country are grappling with decisions and actions as a result and, at the University of Denver, we are committed to being transparent with our community about any forthcoming changes.”

More than 30 different student organizations joined the SBA in its position.

“As legal scholars, we are entrusted with both protecting our democratic and judicial systems, which demands rigorous academic work and a holistic understanding of the processes through which our society functions,” the groups said. “This understanding places us in opposition to those who would seek to increase intolerance and demonize diversity.”

On June 4, University of Denver faculty members also cast votes of no confidence in Haefner, citing “misguided financial priorities, lack of a shared vision, top-down decision making that undermines faculty’s ability to do their job well,” according to the DU Clarion, the university’s student newspaper.

Out of 577 faculty members who voted, 324 said “no confidence” in Haefner, according to data provided by a professor.

A vote of no confidence is largely a symbolic gesture. It does not require any specific institutional action or leadership change.

Meanwhile, the university’s Board of Trustees remains confident in Haefner’s leadership, members said in a statement in late May.

“Through Chancellor Haefner’s leadership and the efforts of his team, the University of Denver has achieved significant milestones — all building on the efforts of faculty and staff over many years,” the board said.

Carol McKinley and Denver Gazette news partner 9News contributed to this story. Read more at 9NEWS.com.