Investigators confirm more than 20 bodies found at Davis Mortuary

By 08/26/2025 | updated 22 minutes ago
A Pueblo Police Officer sits in front of the Davis Mortuary on Aug. 21, 205. The presence of numerous bodies have been discovered at the mortuary, possibly some going back 15 years. The Gazette file

More than 20 bodies have been confirmed to be found inside the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, according to a news release Monday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

All remains were removed from the mortuary in recent days after an annual inspection on Wednesday found bodies in a secret room. CBI officials on Monday said the identification process will “take months” because of the condition of the remains and unverified record-keeping. 

Investigators will use dental x-rays, fingerprints and DNA samples to identify the remains, the release stated. Some DNA samples have been voluntarily provided by family members and will be “a key part of the process.”

Neither Pueblo County Coroner Brain Cotter nor Chris Cotter, his brother who co-owns the mortuary, have been arrested . The Cotters’ whereabouts are known and neither is believed to be a flight risk, officials have maintained. 

The release stated that Brian Cotter has been removed as the Colorado Coroner’s Association board’s secretary. He has not yet resigned as Pueblo County coroner after calls to do so from numerous public officials, including Gov. Jared Polis. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation received 841 calls on its victim assistance hotline as of Monday afternoon. The hotline can be reached at 719-257-3359, and the agency is encouraging those who sought services from Davis Mortuary to fill out its questionnaire. Information can also be sent to CBITips@state.co.us.

Avatar photo
Cleo Westin

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Eyes on the city: Inside CSPD’s high-tech hub for tracking crime in real time

Colorado Springs Police Department dispatchers recently received a service call about a woman who was allegedly threatening passersby with a knife, occasionally swinging and thrusting it toward people who came near her. As officers prepared to respond to the call, they began to receive clarifying information: The woman was holding a stick, not a knife, […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

CU Boulder police investigating potential swatting incident at Norlin Library

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a potential swatting incident at Norlin Library on Monday following a campus-wide shelter in place order.  Initially, campus police were investigating a report of shots fired at the library, according to university alerts.  The campus police alerted all students and teachers to shelter in place on […]
