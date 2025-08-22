NEWSLETTERS
Winners are selected for 2025 National Philanthropy Day awards | NONPROFIT REGISTER

By and 08/22/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
Judging for the 2025 National Philanthropy Day awards was conducted by nonprofit leaders from throughout the state during a morning session hosted by Empower.

ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS

Denver

News: The luncheon at which they will be honored won’t take place until Nov. 6, and tickets for it won’t be available until September, but on Aug. 22, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Colorado Chapter, notified the 2025 honorees of their selection.

They are:

Outstanding Large Business, The Group, Fort Collins

Outstanding Large Business, Concord Energy, Denver

Outstanding Foundation, the Nathan Yip Foundation

Outstanding Philanthropist, Sherri Koelbel

Outstanding Professional Fundraiser, Christina Cooper, major gifts officer for KUNC and The Colorado Sound

Outstanding Professional Grantmaker, Roweena Naidoo, Mile High United Way

Outstanding Volunteer, Ri Armstrong of Golden

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Laura Mendez of Denver

Outstanding Youth, Amy Xia of Greenwood Village

Outstanding Youth Group, Gunnison Legion Club in Gunnison CO

Lifetime Achievement, Ellie Caulkins of Denver

Inspiration Award, Firefly Autism, Lakewood

The awards luncheon, at Seawell Ballroom, is being chaired by Amy Farnan, director of development for Care Synergy. The selection committee, made up of statewide nonprofit leaders and volunteers, was headed by Georgeanne Barrett, director of communications and philanthropy for Archway Communities, and Carson Maczuzak, director of individual giving for the local chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Tickets, available in September, can be purchased by visiting afpcc.org

About the organization: Colorado chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is the umbrella organization for all fund development professionals in the state. Its programs include providing education and advocacy on the role and importance of fund development in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, along with the process and ethics of fundraising. The chapter also organizes and hosts the annual National Philanthropy Day celebration in Colorado.

Website: afpcc.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.

Thelma Grimes

Reporter

