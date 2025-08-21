Pause new law on artificial intelligence, Colorado mayors urge lawmakers

While filling the $800 million gap in the state budget is a significant part of the special session set to go underway this morning at the state Capitol, the battle over artificial intelligence regulations is quickly taking center stage, with mayors from three major cities weighing in.

In a letter, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman called on state legislators to intervene and stop Senate Bill 205 from going into effect as planned on Feb. 1, 2026, arguing they fear it would deter companies and jobs from coming to Colorado, not to mention millions of dollars in implementation expenses.

“As mayors of the three largest cities in Colorado, with different political affiliations, we are speaking with one voice today because Colorado cannot afford SB24-205 to take effect in its current form,” the mayors said.

The legislature passed SB 205 in the 2024 session and Gov. Jared Polis reluctantly signed it into law. At the time, assurances were made that a task force would be formed in 2025, and concerns brought up by the business community and the Attorney General’s Office would be addressed by amending the new law.

Nothing was passed in the regular session — and the bill remained on track to take affect.

When Polis announced the Aug. 21 special session, he called on the state legislature to address the $800 million shortfall and tackle artificial intelligence regulation.

In their letter, Coffman, Johnston and Mobolade stressed that the problems in SB 205 are not partisan, noting that schools, businesses, hospitals and consumer advocates agree that amendments are needed to improve the bill “to the benefit of consumers and innovation.”

“Meaningful negotiations are happening right now between the technology sector and consumer advocates and we are hopeful that a reasonable policy solution will develop in time for special session,” the mayors said. “However, if more time is needed, we are asking you to support a delay in implementation to allow productive conversations to continue. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, one thing is clear: we cannot afford to do nothing. Inaction will cause real harm to Colorado’s economy and the communities we serve.”

They said the stakes are high for the following reason:

• Schools, hospitals, and employers across Colorado will face new and complex burdens that will limit critical resources and opportunities for Coloradans across the state

• Innovation and investment in Colorado will slow, driving economic opportunities and jobs elsewhere

• Over $5 million will be spent implementing this law, when both city and state budgets already face significant challenges

While agreeing the issue is challenging, Coffman, Johnston and Mobolade said the “General Assembly must act.”

On Thursday, lawmakers introduced several bills on AI ahead of the session.

The options for lawmakers are to repeal, amend, or do nothing to change SB 205.

Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, the sponsor of last year’s law, introduced 25B-0017, which is more about transparency than changing the law and outlining the specifics of the original bill, and stressing that the 2024 regulations, deemed the first in the nation, focus on eliminating discriminatory practices in banking, housing, and other consumer industries.

A bill introduced by Republican Rep. Ron Weinger goes to the heart of what the city mayors said are the pitfalls of the 2024 law. If passed, Weinberg’s bill, 25B-0004, would:

• Change the effective date for the new regulations from early 2026 to Aug. 1, 2027

• Exempt businesses with fewer than 250 employees

• Exempt businesses with less than $5 million in annual revenue

• Exempt local governments with fewer than 100,000 residents

Meanwhile, Sen. Mark Baisley, a Republican, introduced 25B-0012, which would repeal the 2024 measure altogether, stating that laws against discriminatory behavior in business are already in place in Colorado.

The fourth AI bill introduced so far is similar to Baisley’s, stressing that the business community in developing and deploying artificial intelligence would have to abide by the “Colorado Consumer Protection Act.”

The bill, 25B-0013, would require consumers to be notified whenever they use artificial intelligence. Reps. William Lindstedt, Michael Carter, Judy Amabile and Lisa Frizell introduced the measure.

Polis told Colorado Politics Thursday morning, “In Colorado, we can promote innovation and protect consumers at the same time. I will work with anyone to find the right path forward on AI for Colorado – including the development of a new policy framework that addresses bias while also spurring innovation, a delay of implementation, or some combination. There is clear motivation in the legislature to take action now to protect consumers and promote innovation, all without creating new costs for the state or unworkable burdens for Colorado businesses and local governments. I thank legislators for taking the issue so seriously and applaud the work that’s being done in both chambers. There’s still work to do, and we will continue to work with legislators, stakeholders and advocates to find an excellent outcome for the state during the special session.”