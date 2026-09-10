Evergreen High School marks one year since shooting as healing continues

Thursday marks one year since the Evergreen High School shooting that injured two students and left the shooter dead.

On Sept. 10, 2025, Desmond Holly, 16, entered the school armed with a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and opened fire around lunchtime.

On Wednesday, the high school released a statement sharing its gratitude for the “love and care that has surrounded our students, staff and families.”

Over the past year, the Evergreen community showed up for the high school in “countless ways,” the statement said, extending a thank-you to families, first responders, mental health professionals, local businesses, community organizations and neighboring schools.

“Healing and recovery do not follow a timeline, and that work continues,” the school’s statement said. “We recognize that members of our community are in different places, and we remain committed to supporting one another with patience, compassion and understanding.”

According to a 664-page report by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Holly first opened fire inside the boys’ bathroom and shot the first victim, who has yet to be publicly identified.

He was able to run away and left the school to get medical attention. In a statement, the victim’s family said he and a friend confronted Holly and later warned others about the shooting prior to the lockdown being announced.

Holly then wandered the halls of the school, firing more shots at teachers and students but missing. He left the building and attempted to gain access to other buildings, but they were locked.

He left the school grounds, where he confronted Matthew Silverstone and shot him twice.

A school resource officer and two sheriffs deputies confronted Holly and ordered him to put the gun down. Holly initially said he would, then shot himself in the head.

He was pronounced dead later that day.

The report said Holly fired a total of 19 shots out of the 50 he had brought to school. Both boys who were shot survived but will likely face lifelong injuries, according to authorities.

Holly reportedly held racist and antisemitic beliefs. Some told the police they suspected he might have been targeting the school’s Gay Straight Alliance. Alliance members reported Holly yelling homophobic slurs and firing shots at them while they tried to hide.

Investigators found a knife with Nazi markings on it and writings that expressed antisemitic beliefs in Holly’s bedroom.

Holly also reportedly had videos on his phone of past school shootings set to music. Another friend of Holly’s told police Holly had gotten in trouble in middle school for looking up guns on a school computer.

While Holly’s family owned guns, his father told police the guns were stored in a safe that Holly did not know the combination to. It is unknown how he got access to the revolver used in the shooting.

A lawyer for the family told police it was stored in the safe. Holly’s parents were ultimately not charged with a crime in connection with the shooting.

On the anniversary of the shooting, school leaders said they are “incredibly proud” of their students and staff, who continue to drive school success “despite extraordinary challenges.”

EHS’s graduating class of 2026 had a 100% graduation rate and the school remains the top-performing traditional high school in Jeffco Public Schools, according to the statement.

“Perhaps most importantly, our students continued to show up for one another — leading, serving, competing, performing, laughing and creating connection and belonging throughout a year unlike any other,” the statement said.

Students will gather at 3 p.m. Thursday in memory of the shooting.

Denver Gazette reporter Matt Kyle contributed to this report.