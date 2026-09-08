Russia launches massive, deadly, and ‘complex’ attack against Ukraine

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia commenced after a 72-hour pause for diplomatic visits to both countries by U.S. officials.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, firing dozens of cruise missiles and over 140 drones as the war raged on after this weekend’s peace talks brokered by U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The attack began at 3:30 a.m. local time, according to the Kyiv Independent, reportedly leaving the city’s skies filled with smoke from huge fires resulting from the strikes.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia fired at least 12 ballistic missiles, 32 cruise missiles, and 166 Shahed-type drones, with half of the drones reportedly being jet-powered. Two people died and ten were injured in the attack, according to the Kyiv Independent. Two ballistic missiles, 31 cruise missiles, and 142 drones were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Later, it was reported that Russia also launched strikes on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the attacks in a social media post. He called the attack “complex” and claimed it was designed to inflict as much pain and damage as possible. He mentioned that Russia’s attack primarily damaged civilian areas, noting the destruction to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Two killed in massive, ‘complex’ attack by Russia on Kyiv.

“It was a complex attack that the Russians tried to plan to cause as much harm to life as possible – ballistic missiles, cruise and anti-ship missiles, and jet-powered “shaheds,” Zelensky said. “There is significant damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the capital.”

“As of now, ten people are known to have been injured. Everyone who needs medical assistance is receiving it,” he said. “State Emergency Service personnel managed to rescue thirteen people. Tragically, two people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

He described some of the damage among the residential areas and civilian infrastructure caused by the strikes.

“In the Kyiv region, critical infrastructure was struck. In the Odesa region – an ordinary market,” Zelensky said. “Two people were injured in Kharkiv. An apartment building was damaged. In the morning, the locomotive of the Kyiv–Sumy train was attacked at a railway station in the Sumy region. Fortunately, no one was injured. Evacuation is underway. Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro region were also targeted.”

Zelensky recognized the challenges posed by Russia’s weapons to his country and made a plea for Ukraine’s allies to send them interceptors to help fend off Russia’s drones and missiles.

“Overall, our warriors downed 175 aerial targets overnight, but unfortunately, not all of them,” said Zelensky. “Despite very good results against cruise missiles, ballistic missiles remain particularly difficult to intercept, and every day we make the case to our partners for our need for interceptors.”

“We have already discussed this with the Americans and Europeans, and there will be more meetings, including today, with representatives of countries and companies that can help with supplies and with our anti-ballistic system – FREYJA,” he said.