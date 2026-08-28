Colorado measure adding new ID checks to mail-in voting qualifies for November ballot

A ballot initiative that would require voters to include additional information on mail-in ballots has qualified for the November election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Backed by El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman and former Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Taheri, Initiative 362 would require voters to include either the last four digits of their Social Security number, driver’s license number, or REAL ID number on mail-in ballots.

Currently, Colorado law requires voters to sign mail ballots, which are verified through a state database.

In-person Colorado voters are also required to present identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate, while those voting by mail for the first time must provide a photocopy of their identification documents.

Several states, including Georgia and Texas, require voters to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number with their ballot return envelope, while others like North Carolina require a notary or two witnesses to sign mail ballot envelopes.

In March, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to compile a list of eligible voters and prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from delivering mail-in ballots to registered voters deemed ineligible based on DHS records.

On Thursday, USPS announced the new requirements are now effective following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued Monday that allowed Trump to implement the executive order. However, on Thursday, after 25 states, including Colorado, challenged the order, a temporary restraining order was approved.

Trump has called mail-in voting “mail-in cheating,” insisting that it leads to fraud. Supporters of Initiative 362 agree, saying additional verification is necessary to avoid fraudulent ballots from being cast. Opponents argue Colorado’s elections are already secure and the initiative could lead to voter disenfranchisement.

Because it is a constitutional amendment, Initiative 362 must receive at least 55% of the statewide vote to pass.