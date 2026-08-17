Regional Transportation District seeks citizen advisers as board faces overhaul

The Regional Transportation District is recruiting volunteers for its Citizens Advisory Committee, according to a Monday announcement from the agency.

RTD is accepting applications for six openings on the 17-member committee, which advises the agency on strategies and programs. Members serve three-year terms. Applications must be received by midnight Sept. 14.

The Citizens Advisory Committee began in 2004-2005 as the FasTracks advisory panel, created to advise the board on the voter-approved rail expansion. It later broadened its role. Members are appointed by the RTD Board and provide public input on agency initiatives.

The recruitment comes as RTD’s Board of Directors prepares for a major restructuring. Senate Bill 26-150, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May, reduces the board from 15 fully elected members to nine.

Five will remain elected by district; four will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

The appointed seats are intended to bring expertise in areas such as finance, land use and transportation planning. One appointment will be made in consultation with the Denver Regional Council of Governments, and another is reserved for a representative of the Amalgamated Transit Union.

The new board takes office Jan. 1, 2029.

The board change followed recommendations from the RTD Accountability Committee, a temporary panel created by the legislature in 2025 that delivered its report to lawmakers and the governor in January.

Supporters of the board’s overhaul, including bill sponsors, have said a smaller board with added expertise will improve decision-making. Opponents have said the board members should have remained democratically elected, not handpicked.

Applications for the CAC seats are available on the agency’s website.