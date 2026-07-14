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Artemis II crew to speak at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By 07/14/2026 | updated 4 hours ago
Astronauts, from left, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, of Canada,, Pilot Victor Glover, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Mission Specialist Christina Koch pose for a photo after leaving the Operations and Checkout Building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-B and a planned liftoff on NASA's Artemis II moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

An out-of-this-world event is landing in Colorado next month.

The crew of Artemis II will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 3 for an event that will celebrate the Rocky Mountain region’s contribution to their mission around the dark side of the moon, the venue announced on social media.

The event will include highlights from the mission and an interactive Q&A session with the crew members, organizers said.

The crew of Artemis II included three Americans, Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen. The 10-day mission saw the astronauts travel about 685,000 miles — farther from Earth than any other humans in history.

The Artemis II crew captured this view of an Earthset on Monday, April 6, 2026, as they flew around the Moon. (NASA via The Associated Press)
The Artemis II crew captured this view of an Earthset on Monday, April 6, 2026, as they flew around the Moon. (NASA via The Associated Press)

Doors open at 8 a.m. for a STEM Fair on the Top Plaza. The Artemis II crew will take the stage beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets and parking are just $1 all-in and will be available starting Friday, July 17 at noon.

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Dan Boniface

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