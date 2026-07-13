DIA seeks more feedback on Peña Boulevard study

Denver International Airport has already received more than 14,000 comments on its National Environmental Protection Act Peña Boulevard study aimed at tackling traffic snarls along Peña Boulevard between I-70 and E-470.

But airport officials are looking for more — a lot more.

On Monday, DIA officials announced they have slated a second public open house from 5-7 p.m. July 23 at the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, 4890 Argonne Way, in Denver.

Additionally, the airport has launched an online self-guided version of the open house at www.denpenanepa.com for those who may not be able to attend in person.

The virtual open house is available online from July 13-31.

The study examines ways to reduce congestion and delays, deliver preliminary design work and shepherd any proposed ideas through the NEPA framework, which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental consequences — including safety impacts — of all federally funded transportation projects and provide opportunities for the public to weigh in and influence outcomes.

Beyond the city-approved $15 million price tag for consultants and design, funding for the project would come from two sources: the DEN Enterprise Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG).

Critics of the contract argue that it should not be approved without considering existing alternatives such as the RTD A Line.

Airport planners are asking the public to weigh in on corridor needs, concepts moving forward and priorities for future analysis, such as public transit.

“We’re going to be looking more at transit again and really focusing on what would make transit more usable to people,” Mandy Whorton, principal for Peak Consulting, said. “It’s not that we don’t have enough seats on trains or on buses, but that transit just isn’t convenient enough for people to use as a first choice.”

Last year, the Denver City Council approved a five-year contract, valued at $15 million, with Whorton’s group, Lakewood-based Peak Consulting Group, LLC, to lead the NEPA project.

Constructed more than 30 years ago, Peña Boulevard has seen average daily traffic volumes increase by 80%, with peak traffic exceeding 139,000 vehicles per day.

“So we’re really trying to get feedback from people about what would make it (transit) your first choice and would make it the most useful, so that we can serve the most people in the most convenient ways,” Whorton added.

Airport officials have stated that plane passenger numbers continue to grow, surpassing 80 million last year.

That number is expected to grow to 100 million by 2032.

Airport officials have insisted that, to manage growth, maintain supply chain reliability and continue boosting the local and regional economy, they must address pavement and infrastructure deficiencies on Peña Boulevard.