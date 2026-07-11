Colorado Politics Calendar July 13-19

CoPo’s weekly political calendar helps you find political and public policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JULY 13

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (R) Douglas County Republican Party: 250th Anniversary Celebration , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 20000 Pikes Peak Dr., Parker, tickets required dcgop.org/250

, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 20000 Pikes Peak Dr., Parker, tickets required dcgop.org/250 (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Ste. 2, Grand Junction

, 5:30-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Ste. 2, Grand Junction (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development Committee , 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Migrant Justice Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

TUESDAY, JULY 14

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information

6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@hd29.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@hd29.com for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

DRCOG: Executive Committee , 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver DRCOG: Performance & Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Families Not Politics Reception in Denver , 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/71526denver

, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/71526denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, JULY 16

(R) Denver Republican Party: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

6-7 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 2680 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch

, 6-8 p.m., 2680 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch (F) Colorado Forward Party: Leadership Team Meeting , 6:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.coloradoforwardparty.com/skywalker/colorado_forward_party_leadership_team_meeting

, 6:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.coloradoforwardparty.com/skywalker/colorado_forward_party_leadership_team_meeting (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting , 7-7:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 7-7:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Thems, Femmes & Friends Social , 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call , 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

FRIDAY, JULY 17

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com

, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Democratic Education Council , 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 1:30-3:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems at the Rockies , 6 p.m., 2001 Blake st., Denver

, 6 p.m., 2001 Blake st., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JULY 18

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting , 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall , 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link Colorado League of Women Voters: New Member Meetup, 10:45-11:45 a.m., 4800 Baseline Rd., Boulder

SUNDAY, JULY 19