United Way of Southern Colorado calls for donations, anticipates long recovery from Aspen Acres fire

As firefighters battle the Aspen Acres fire, the United Way of Southern Colorado is helping those displaced by the blaze.

“This is going to take months and months to recover from,” said Shanna Farmer, president and CEO of the nonprofit, who noted the full scope of the disaster is unknown.

The United Way of Southern Colorado has seen an outpouring of generosity in recent days, accepting numerous donations such as clothing, housewares, toys, pet supplies and food, in addition to $125,000.

In one case, a family drove from Brush in northeast Colorado on the Fourth of July with a van full of items to help those in need, she said, noting donations have come from all over the state and outside the state.

The greatest need is for financial donations that will give the nonprofit the flexibility to respond to the needs of residents that aren’t met through other avenues, Farmer said.

She expected some residents who lost property would be uninsured or underinsured and need assistance.

All of the donations will go to support the recovery from the fire, she said. But exactly how the funds will be distributed has yet to be determined.

In addition to the donations, the nonprofit has seen about 200 people show up to volunteer and help collect and distribute donations since Thursday, Farmer said.

The United Way is running a donation and distribution center, open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1591 Taos Road in Pueblo. Those impacted by the fire are welcome to shop for needed items and they will not be charged, she said.

“We want to try to make their lives a little bit easier in this really devastating time,” Farmer said.

Donors are welcome to drop items at the Taos Road center as well, Farmer said.

She said she expects the center will stay open for the foreseeable future as people rebuild.

Donors are also welcome to drop off supplies or financial donations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, at 510 W. 3rd Street in Pueblo. Monetary donations are also accepted online at unitedwaysoco.org/give.