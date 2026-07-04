Colorado Politics Calendar July 6-12
CoPo’s weekly political calendar helps you find political and public policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)
MONDAY, JULY 6
- Colorado General Assembly: Commission on Medicaid, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
TUESDAY, JULY 7
- DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 12 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Aspen Conference Room, Denver
- DRCOG: Micromobility Work Group, 1 p.m., RSVP at https://drcog.org/events/micromobility-work-group-3
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Veteran’s Council, 6 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: MK4CO Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 1st Tuesday Action Group, 6-8 p.m., 4002 S. Parker Rd., Aurora
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 23 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for more information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
- Colorado General Assembly: Black Coloradan Racial Equity Study Commission, 3 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Muni Research Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m., 238 S. Broadway, Denver
- (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: East Side Conservative Happy Hour, 6-8:30 p.m., 2340 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora
- (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Rules Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood
- (D) Arapahoe/Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Aurora
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: How to Run for Office Training, 7-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
THURSDAY, JULY 9
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1953 59th Ave., Greeley
- (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Progressive Vets Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 324 1/2 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: 109/110 Working Group, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins
- (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville
FRIDAY, JULY 10
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, JULY 11
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information
- Aurora: Virtual Town Hall with Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Monthly Community Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Aurora
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
- (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: 3rd Annual Democrats Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, purchase tickets at https://chaffeecountydemocrats.org/event/third-annual-chaffee-county-democrats-fundraiser/
SUNDAY, JULY 12
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: State House Fundraiser, 12-2 p.m., 14600 W. 32nd Ave., Golden, RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/keep-jeffco-blue
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Summer Potluck & Picnic, 12-3 p.m., 1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver