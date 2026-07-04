25 lessons and wishes to celebrate America’s 250th | SONDERMANN

The 250th celebration of America’s birth is upon us. There is undoubtedly much to salute.

Despite plenty of strife and discontent at home, America remains a beacon to much of the world. The wisdom of our founders has largely withstood the test of time.

That said, we are living through a tumultuous period, certainly not our first, and any assessment of the nation’s civic health would yield mediocre grades at best.

To mark this quarter-century birthday while recognizing our national discord, I offer 25 lessons and wishes.

Our flag contains both red stripes and a blue field of stars. It is that red and blue together, side by side, complementing each other that defines our country.

It follows that we might pay more attention to the ties that bind us together than to the issues that divide and separate.

As we strive to improve the current moment, we should honor the heroes of America’s past, including many from the turbulent years of the founding and the revolution, while judging them in the context of their times.

We should recognize the very substantial distance America has traveled in expanding that original concept of liberty and including far more people in it.

At the same time, we should never rest on past laurels and attend to those still looking in from the outside when it comes to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Citizenship is not a spectator sport. Politics is not simply entertainment. Active, informed engagement is not just a right but an obligation.

As America moves into year 251 and recognizes the devil is in the details, who is on board with a “Bill of Responsibilities” to accompany the “Bill of Rights”

Between our two political parties, we have one that is overly defensive of underperforming institutions and another that seems too inclined to blow them up. What about meeting somewhere in the middle?

On the topic of subpar institutions, Congress needs a rebirth and revival. It is the subject of Article 1 of the Constitution and needs to reclaim its role as a coequal, even lead, branch of government.

We are the “United States of America,” not just “America.” Federalism is at the core of our model. The discretion and prerogatives of individual states ought to be respected to the maximum extent possible.

America must get its fiscal house in order with some urgency. The national debt is over 100 percent of GDP and rapidly climbing. Interest rates are substantial. A debt crisis is devastating and can arrive without much advance warning.

Too many fellow citizens take their political allegiance as an article of religious faith. Politics is important but it is not existential.

Moreover, political affiliation, especially the online kind, is no substitute for real community.

We live in an age of unparalleled technology. The key to flourishing and happiness is to use that technology to enrich, not to demean, degrade and distract.

America’s growing wealth gap, fueled by disparities in education and technology, is simply unsustainable. Our country fails to round out these exaggerated edges at its peril.

This is an occasion to honor those who serve America, particularly those in the armed forces who protect our precious freedoms. The nation would be better off with a national service requirement for all young citizens.

In navigating the political divide, the key is to listen more and talk less. More ears; less mouth. More curiosity; less certitude.

Illiberalism in contemporary America is a two-way street. Both political sides are too prone to attempt to silence those who disagree.

History is replete with demagogues and would-be authoritarians. Public vigilance is constantly required. Tyranny presents itself gradually and in steps, not at the flick of a switch.

Here’s an exercise: Those who point mainly to what is right about America should focus for a time on its shortcomings. Those more obsessed with all that is wrong in our country could instead think of its many attributes.

Given America’s declining fertility rate as across much of the world, this “nation of immigrants” will be increasingly dependent on newcomers. At the same time, we might revive the “melting pot” expectation of assimilation that was a hallmark of previous generations.

For years, bumper stickers have told us to “celebrate diversity.” However, the encouragement often omitted the most important variety of it – that of differing ideology and opinion.

I write this looking out at Byers Peak in wonderful Grand County. We should all appreciate and enjoy the stunning natural beauty of our large, majestic country.

Pendulums swing. The side that is up today will be down before long. Political victories (and losses) are transitory. That is not to diminish the importance of fighting hard for your beliefs. But it is a case for perspective and lowering the heart rate.

Our national motto is e pluribus unum – out of many, one. Here’s to a bit more emphasis on the unum and less on the pluribus going forward.

Happy 250th, America. “And many more” is part of the usual birthday greeting. That is avidly sought but not guaranteed. Our country’s enduring prosperity and leadership depend on all of us and those who will follow.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for Colorado Politics and The Gazette. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann