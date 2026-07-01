Victor Marx overtakes Barbara Kirkmeyer as late ballots flip Colorado Republican governor contest

Victor Marx overtook state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in the Republican primary for governor on Wednesday evening, seizing a narrow lead after trailing her since polls closed.

Kirkmeyer, one of three candidates, opened the night with a clear advantage, at one point leading Marx, a ministry leader, by about 8,000 votes. Scott Bottoms remained in third place.

By Wednesday at 5:26 p.m., Marx was leading Kirkmeyer by 1,646 votes. With less than a 1-percentage-point separating them, Marx’s current standing is at 198,626 votes, while Marx secured 196,980 out of some 498,369 votes cast.

The race still remains too close to call.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democrat Phil Weiser, the state’s current attorney general, who defeated U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic contest by nearly 9 points.

Candidates are vying to succeed term‑limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado has elected only one Republican governor in the past 50 years.