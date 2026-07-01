Landlocked Colorado’s sea-change primary | SONDERMANN

Colorado’s primary elections held in the doldrums of early summer tend to be routine affairs, most often predictable and by the book. Tuesday’s battlefield was anything but. It is no exaggeration to call it a sea change. Its ripples will shape our state’s politics for many years to come.

Writing on this morning after, let’s credit the victors while we discuss the carnage and consequences.

The choice of our next governor. Journalistic form prevents me from referring to Phil Weiser as governor-elect. But that is effectively the case even with the formality of the November general election still ahead.

Unlike the Republican contest, the Democratic race was not even close. Anyone wagering a year ago that Weiser would defeat Michael Bennet by nearly 12 points would have scored some serious coin.

For a serious politician, Bennet made a major miscalculation when he jumped into the race. He and his team presumed the waters would part and that the field might even clear. Moreover, they failed to take notice of the steaming discontent percolating in Democratic ranks toward longtime establishment types.

As the campaign went on, Weiser seemed the far happier warrior. Bennet often appeared to be brooding while relying on old-school factors of big money and name-brand endorsements to carry the day.

While Weiser can soon measure the drapes at the Governor’s Mansion, Bennet will head back to D.C. to complete the last two years of his Senate term while weighing whether to run for another stint in an institution from which he wanted a reprieve.

Jumping across the aisle, at this hour, Barb Kirkmeyer leads Victor Marx by a mere 1,356 votes in the match for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Though the real story is that between Marx and Scott Bottoms, two of the wackiest, least able candidates ever to grace the Colorado political stage, they collected 60 percent of the vote.

Weiser’s first big decision. In the coming few weeks, Weiser is obligated to name his lieutenant governor running mate. The scope of his Tuesday victory and his status as the de facto incoming governor give him wide latitude. He has the luxury of selecting a governing partner instead of just a political asset. Here’s hoping his short list starts with former Fort Collins mayor and legislator Jeni Arndt.

The end of an overly long political era. The second headline of Tuesday night was Diana DeGette’s stunning loss to 29-year-old upstart and self-proclaimed “Democratic socialist” Melat Kiros. When you overstay your welcome, a sudden, humiliating exit is the risk.

The clock ticks for all of us. With term limits more popular than ever, even if not imposed in Congress, DeGette’s 30-year run with waning energy and impact was more than enough for Denver voters. A whole lot of young, ambitious party types who were biding their time to succeed DeGette but lacked the nerve to challenge her are crying in their cereal this morning.

Every rookie lawyer needs a starting job. Jena Griswold’s entry into the legal world will be as Colorado’s attorney general. Democrats who put her there can bite their tongue the next time our president puts forth an unqualified nominee clearly out of his or her depth.

Legal recruiters will have a field day between now and January as top-flight lawyers depart the attorney general’s office in droves.

This race was effectively over once it was clear that opposition to Griswold would be split between three able contenders. Sure enough, Griswold prevailed with an underwhelming 45% of the count, with the majority of ballots being cast for someone else. Ranked choice voting, anyone?

A big night for progressive insurgents; a lousy night for establishment centrists. With Kiros providing the headline, one Democratic primary after another tilted hard toward progressives on the left flank. There is no obscuring or minimizing this trend, which was not unlike what took place in New York City just a week prior.

The other notable example took place in Congressional District 8 where insurgent Manny Rutinel did not just upend respected centrist legislator Shannon Bird, he nearly doubled up her vote total. The same transpired in a host of state legislative primaries, including in central Denver, where incumbent Sean Camacho was dispatched by activist Iris Halpern.

Even in defeat, Julie Gonzales’s 45 percent showing against the unassailable establishment pillar John Hickenlooper underscored the point.

The rules of politics are changing in real time. If money and saturation TV advertising were still the be-all, end-all of politics, Michael Bennet would not have suffered a 12-point loss. Consultants still love the TV screen because it is what they know best and they reap lucrative commissions.

But Tuesday’s primary was an unambiguous testament to the superior power of social media, grassroots organizing and shoe leather.

What kind of election would it be without a Joe Oltmann outrage? Outrage is the calling card of podcaster and provocateur Joe Oltmann. Bemoaning the weak performance of his preferred gubernatorial candidate, Scott Bottoms, whose 20 percent exceeded Oltmann’s own share in his race a month ago for State GOP Chair, he spent the evening claiming that the entire election process is fraudulent.

That sure has become a convenient excuse among some — even if only when the vote count puts them in the loser’s column.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for Colorado Politics and The Gazette. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann