A room for Sundance, a reality check for big-government Boulder | Jon Caldara

There are few things more satisfying to watch than socialists getting mugged by reality.

The Sundance Film Festival is invading my hometown of Boulder early next year. Sundance drew 85,000 attendees last year in Park City, Utah. Boulder’s hotel room inventory is about 2,900.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when Hollywood’s anti-capitalist elite collide with basic supply and demand, we’re about to find out.

When things don’t go as planned, the planner-class doubles down on its religion: more planning. When restrictions, rules, permits and fees don’t produce the desired outcome, more restrictions, rules, permits and fees are needed.

Sundance is an event for and by well-heeled, artsy, socialist elites. So, Boulder is perfect. Colorado’s progressive virtue-signalers can role-play a modern-day Gertrude Stein offering finger sandwiches at a salon of the country’s professional virtue signalers.

But where will the elite stay?

I’m guessing Robert DeNiro’s concern for the downtrodden won’t tempt him to bunk at the homeless shelter. Jane Fonda won’t crash with the Women Studies majors in some CU dorm room.

Looking online, I see rooms at the Hotel Boulderado during the film festival list for $10,357 a night, then drop to $279 a night after Sundance.

Fortunately, Hollywood’s A-list can always retreat to Boulder’s luxury accommodations: the Comfort Inn at the very edge of town, with a few beds at over $800 a night. Better hurry. George Clooney and entourage are rumored to be eyeing them.

This is not a problem if attendees who preach the forced sharing of wealth are willing to share a hotel room with 28 other people (yes, that math is correct).

Keep in mind, many hotel rooms have two beds, so that’s fewer than 15 people per bed. You could get that number down even more if lesser actors sleep on the floor.

The most enjoyable line from a recent Gazette story: “Boulder’s hotels, meanwhile, have committed to making 70% of their room inventory available during the festival at affordable rates, according to Visit Boulder…. The organization is promoting a ‘host with heart’ approach and has published a guide with suggested prices for property owners.”

Is there anything more precious than the NPR gentry ignoring reality and arbitrarily “suggesting” prices between private parties?

There is something delightfully progressive about believing supply and demand can be defeated with positive thinking and a price guide.

Anyway, the most they suggest the owner of a four-bedroom house rent it for is $15,000 for 11 nights. Making all the homes I found on Airbnb renting for up to $175,000 for 11 nights, well, not exactly “hosts with hearts.”

The Sundance Film Festival coming to Boulder in 2027. (Courtesy photo, Sundance Film Festival)

Might surprise you, but you just can’t rent out your home or even a room on sites like Airbnb in leftist cities without government paperwork. You need a stranger’s permission to have people you choose stay in your own damn house.

Invite your friend to stay for the week? Perfectly legal.

Let him hand you $100 to help cover groceries and utilities? Government paperwork.

Have him buy you dinner every night or give you a Picasso? Back to no problem.

It’s said the city has issued about 600 short-term rental licenses. Not nearly enough for the Sundance rush.

What’s the solution? A new and different permitting scheme, of course.

Enter the fresh-and-improved Festival Lodging Rental License for your place, but only when the city authorizes a “Special Festival Event.” To be a “host with a heart,” the city’s privileged must officially sanction the party your guest might attend.

In the endless meetings of planners poring over spreadsheets and debating how to accommodate Hollywood, did anyone raise a hand and ask, “Maybe we should just end the rental-license requirements and let people do what they want with their homes?”

The poetry of all this is when Tinseltown’s “capitalism is evil” crowd comes together to fawn all over each other, it will be in a town that’s overflowing in black-market housing.

When 85,000 festivalgoers arrive looking for 2,900 hotel rooms and some 1,000 legal home rentals, the market will do what markets always do: find a way.

The irony is delicious. A festival filled with people who spend their lives warning us about the evils of capitalism may only function because of an underground economy.

Nothing says “capitalism is evil” quite like desperately searching Craigslist for a place to sleep.

Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute in Denver and hosts “The Devil’s Advocate with Jon Caldara” on Colorado Public Television Channel 12. His column appears Sundays in Colorado Politics.