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Michael A. Hancock’s ‘Rules for Restoration’ to counter radicalism | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 04/21/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Writer, Denver Gazette columnist, and business executive Michael A. Hancock

In the latest episode of The OpEdge — The Gazette’s new opinion podcast —writer, Denver Gazette columnist and business executive Michael A. Hancock tells OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger how his book, “Rules for Restoration,” offers concrete ways to counter Colorado’s “radicalism” and restore genuine hope in an age of grievance and outrage.

Watch here!

To keep up-to-date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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The House Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review a complaint alleging that Aurora Democrat Rep. Mandy Lindsay misused House Democratic caucus funds. Rep. Bob Marshall, D‑Highlands Ranch, filed the complaint on Jan. 26. Marshall’s complaint outlines the structure of caucus funds and details the responsibilities Lindsay has in managing them. Lindsay has […]
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