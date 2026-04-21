Michael A. Hancock’s ‘Rules for Restoration’ to counter radicalism | The OpEdge Podcast

In the latest episode of The OpEdge — The Gazette’s new opinion podcast —writer, Denver Gazette columnist and business executive Michael A. Hancock tells OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger how his book, “Rules for Restoration,” offers concrete ways to counter Colorado’s “radicalism” and restore genuine hope in an age of grievance and outrage.

To keep up-to-date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: