Don’t expand Colorado Lottery into online gaming | OPINION

By Peggy Brown

As someone who works every day with Coloradans struggling to recover from gambling addiction, I have seen firsthand how quickly a moment of chance can spiral into a life-altering crisis. That is why I am deeply concerned about efforts to expand lottery operations into online platforms that include casino-style games like roulette and craps.

At the center of this debate is a critical piece of legislation in the Colorado General Assembly that seeks to rein in a recent decision by the Colorado Lottery Commission to allow online ticket sales and introduce casino-style gaming into the lottery system. Though some frame this as modernization, those of us on the front lines of addiction recognize it for what it is: a fundamental and dangerous expansion of gambling.

In November, the Colorado Lottery Commission approved rule changes that would allow residents not only to purchase lottery tickets online, but also to engage in games that closely resemble those found in casinos — fast-paced, continuous-play games like roulette and craps. These are not traditional lottery games. They are designed for rapid, repetitive betting, where outcomes are immediate and the opportunity to place another wager is constant.

The result is that scratch tickets will become Lottery online slot machines. The player decides how much to bet; they can play several games at once. They don’t have to scratch one at a time and players can use a button for instant reveal/results. A player can bet $20 on a $1 scratch ticket online.

That distinction matters. This puts a craps table, roulette wheel and slot machine all in your pocket.

Unlike a weekly or even daily lottery drawing, casino-style games operate at a much faster tempo. A person can place dozens — if not hundreds — of bets in a single sitting. This continuous play dramatically increases the risk of compulsive behavior. It removes the natural pauses that allow individuals to step back, reflect, and regain control.

When these games move online, the risks are magnified. Gambling is no longer confined to a casino or even a retail location — it becomes available 24/7, in every home, on every smartphone. There are no closing hours, no travel requirements, and no meaningful interruptions. The barriers that once helped moderate behavior disappear entirely.

From a public health perspective, this is not a minor policy change — it is a structural shift in how gambling operates in Colorado. Research and lived experience consistently show that the faster the game and the easier the access, the higher the risk of addiction. Casino-style games are among the most addictive forms of gambling precisely because of their speed, intensity, and design.

Proponents argue that these platforms can include “responsible gaming” features. But these tools are no substitute for real-world limitations. The simple act of having to go somewhere physically to gamble creates friction that slows decisions and limits harm. Online casino-style games eliminate that friction entirely, replacing it with instant access and constant stimulation.

This expansion will also legalize casino-style gaming for 18-year-olds online. Brick and mortar casinos’ legal age is 21, while the Lottery age is 18.

We must also consider who is most at risk. Younger individuals, those facing financial instability, and people already vulnerable to addictive behaviors are disproportionately impacted by high-speed, continuous gambling. Expanding the lottery into casino-style gaming does not just broaden entertainment options — it increases exposure to the very forms of gambling most closely linked to addiction.

Expanding lottery operations into online casino-style games like roulette and craps may promise increased revenue, but it will also bring increased harm — more addiction, more financial loss, and more families in crisis.

I urge lawmakers to reject the unchecked expansion of casino-style gambling online in our state. The cost of doing otherwise is simply too high.

Peggy Brown is the founder of Gamblers Recovery Hub, LLC, based in Colorado, and works with individuals and families affected by gambling addiction.