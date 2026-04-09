NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Appeals court finds Prowers County judge incorrectly analyzed firetruck collision lawsuit

By 04/09/2026 | updated 23 hours ago
Colorado Court of Appeals Judges Stephanie Dunn, Neeti V. Pawar and Grant T. Sullivan listen to the case of People v. Dooley at Fort Lupton High School on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Fort Lupton, Colorado. The Colorado Court of Appeals and Supreme Court hold "Courts in the Community" events for students to learn about the justice system and hear real cases. (Rebecca Slezak For The Denver Gazette)

Colorado’s second-highest court directed a Prowers County judge last month to take a second look at whether a firetruck operator and the county itself can be held liable for a collision with a motorist.

Donald Williamson was driving through a green light in Lamar when he crashed into a firetruck operated by John Owens Jr. Afterward, Williamson sued Owens and the county for negligence.

The defendants invoked the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act, which broadly shields government entities and employees from lawsuits. There are exceptions, including for emergency vehicle operators who fail to follow the conditions outlined in the law. Those include slowing down and using lights or sirens.

District Court Judge Tarryn L. Johnson held a hearing to determine if the defendants were entitled to immunity. She believed Williamson had to clear a relatively low hurdle to show that Owens seemingly proceeded through the red light in violation of the conditions for immunity.

Determining outright if Owens complied with the law “does seem like it would usurp the jury’s power and the jury’s determination of the factual issue,” Johnson said. “This is not a mini-trial.”

She concluded that immunity did not apply and that Williamson’s lawsuit could proceed.

The defendants appealed, and a three-judge Court of Appeals panel found fault with how Johnson approached the immunity issue.

Case: Williamson v. Owens
Decided: March 19, 2026
Jurisdiction: Prowers County

Ruling: 3-0
Judges: Neeti V. Pawar (author)
Sueanna P. Johnson
Christina F. Gomez

Judge Neeti V. Pawar wrote in the panel’s March 19 opinion that Johnson needed to definitively say whether Owens proceeded through the intersection in compliance with the conditions in state law.

“By failing to make this determination, the court relieved Williamson of his burden to prove his version of the disputed facts,” Pawar wrote.

She elaborated that Johnson had not acknowledged the evidence that the firetruck’s siren was blaring and had declined to consider photographs of the crash scene.

“As defense counsel argued, photographs of the accident scene showed how the collision occurred, including the relative speeds of the vehicles involved. They were therefore relevant to whether Owens sufficiently slowed down,” wrote Pawar. “By excluding relevant evidence, the court failed to fulfill its duty to resolve the parties’ factual disputes and to base its legal conclusion on a well-developed record.”

The panel directed Johnson to re-evaluate whether Owens’ operation of the firetruck complied with the immunity law’s requirements, after accounting for all relevant evidence.

The case is Williamson v. Owens et al.

Avatar photo
Michael Karlik

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Appeals court reverses assault convictions after jury received no definition of 'harm'

Colorado’s second-highest court reversed an Arapahoe County defendant’s assault convictions last week, concluding the trial judge neglected to define a key, ambiguous term for jurors. Police officers arrested David Cristobal Aragon at a house party for allegedly violating a restraining order, but he had a series of seizure-like episodes that required transportation to the hospital. […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Republican Ron Hanks plans ‘grassroots’ primary challenge to US Rep. Jeff Hurd in Colorado’s 3rd CD

Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, a former state lawmaker, plans to challenge first-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd in the 3rd Congressional District primary by seeking a spot on the June ballot at the GOP’s district assembly in Pueblo on Friday, Colorado Politics has learned. Hanks, who lost the nomination to Hurd in the 2024 primary in […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests