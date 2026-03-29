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Aurora wildland fire contained at Buckley Space Force Base

By 03/29/2026 | updated 24 hours ago
A wildland fire burned at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora on March 29, 2026. (Courtesy of Aurora Fire Rescue)

A wildland fire burned Sunday morning on the southwest end of Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, authorities said.

The fire no longer posed a threat and crews were clearing the scene as of 10:53 a.m., according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Aurora Fire Rescue and the Aurora Police Department first responded to the fire burning on base property east of Mississippi Avenue and Ceylon Street.

Smoke was visible across much of Aurora and no structures were threatened, the department said.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

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Nicholas Fogleman

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