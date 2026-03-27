Boulder police investigate sexual assault, ‘drugging’ at bar near CU

The Boulder Police Department is investigating reports of sexual assault and “suspected drugging” involving underage girls at a bar.

There may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, the department said in a news release. The bar, Scrooge Sul, is temporarily closed as police investigate the allegations. It’s located near the University of Colorado Boulder.

Police did not release the name of the suspect and said that, as of Thursday, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Few details about the alleged drugging and assaults were included in the release.

Authorities asked people with information on the case, including anyone who witnessed something or was possibly a victim, to contact Detective Andrea Tuck at 720-854-8823 or by email at TuckA@bouldercolorado.gov. Anyone who calls the department is asked to reference case number 26-01803.

“The safety and well-being of potential victims is the department’s highest priority, and no underage victim or witness who was intoxicated will be penalized for coming forward with information related to this investigation,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in the release. “We want to hear from victims and witnesses so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure future sexual assaults are prevented.”