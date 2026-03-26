Thornton police investigating homicide

Police in Thornton are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night.

Thornton Police Department officers responded just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Grant Street after a 911 caller reported someone bleeding. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man on the ground bleeding from a wound, a news release posted to X said.

Officers began rendering medical aid and the man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify him pending a positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and a notification of next of kin.

Police also did not say how the man was wounded or say if a suspect has been identified. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TPD tip line at 720-977-5069.