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Thornton police investigating homicide

By 03/26/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
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Police in Thornton are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night.

Thornton Police Department officers responded just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Grant Street after a 911 caller reported someone bleeding. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man on the ground bleeding from a wound, a news release posted to X said.

Officers began rendering medical aid and the man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify him pending a positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and a notification of next of kin.

Police also did not say how the man was wounded or say if a suspect has been identified. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TPD tip line at 720-977-5069.

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Matt Kyle

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