Crews swiftly contain 600-acre wildfire in Huerfano County

Crews quickly dealt with a 600-acre wildfire that broke out near Turkey Ridge Ranch in Huerfano County on Wednesday.

Dubbed by officials as the “Turkey fire,” the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the blaze at 2:22 p.m., according to a statement from the office.

Crews were deployed to the area of Country Road 122 and Ridge Road, a region in southern Colorado filled with grass and farmland, and found the blaze. No evacuations happened.

Several fire departments were called to assist. By 11 p.m., the blaze was contained after growing to 600 acres. Crews are still monitoring the area in case of any flare-ups.