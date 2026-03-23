Ethics panel dismisses complaint against Colorado agency chief Dan Gibbs

A state ethics panel has dismissed a complaint against Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

The complaint, filed in December 2021 by the Republican-affiliated group Defend Colorado, alleged Gibbs awarded the think tank Keystone Policy Center a contract valued at $496,000. The contract was “for services related to public outreach on wolf reintroduction in Colorado,” the complaint said.

The complaint said Gibbs’ wife, Johanna Raquet Gibbs, was a senior policy director at the think tank.

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission commission found that while Gibbs knew of the award prior to its public announcement, he was not involved in the selection process nor did he sign the contract. His spouse was not involved in the bidding for the wolf contract, either, nor did she perform any work regarding wolves, according to the commission’s investigation and its order of dismissal, issued last week.

The contract with Keystone was issued on April 22, 2021.

Johanna Gibbs left the Keystone Center in June 2021, about six months before the complaint was filed.

The complaint also alleged Gibbs filed false conflict of interest disclosures in 2020 and 2021 that stated his department did not retain a consultant or contractor in which a member of his immediate family is employed.

On that issue, the commission said Gibbs should have answered “yes” on the disclosure forums. However, the order of dismissal said, Gibbs’ actions did not violate any laws over which the commission has jurisdiction.

The commission did direct Gibbs to consult with legal counsel prior to making ethics disclosures related to his executive director duties, according to a settlement agreement between Gibbs and Defend Colorado.

In January, Gibbs and Defend Colorado filed a joint motion to dismiss the complaint under the terms of a settlement reached between the two parties. The commission held a hearing on the settlement last month.

In a statement, Gibbs said “I am pleased the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission carefully examined this case and ultimately dismissed this baseless, politically-driven complaint. Throughout my career in public service and my time as Executive Director of the Department of Natural Resources, I have always held myself to the highest ethical standards, been completely transparent in my work, and closely followed state ethics and procurement policies.”

He added: “I am relieved the Commission and original complainant agreed I complied with Colorado ethics laws, as I have always done, and the complaint has been dismissed.”

The Keystone Policy Center is run by former state Rep. Christine Scanlan, D-Dillon, and is a frequent go-to for state projects on education, Native American affairs, health care and public health.

In the past 12 months, the center has been paid more than $304,000 by the state for a variety of services. The largest amount came from the Department of Natural Resources — at more than $206,000 — for personal services, grants and purchased services.