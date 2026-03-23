Denver airport hasn’t had notice ICE agents will assist TSA yet. Wait times are short, though

As President Donald Trump deployed immigration agents to help U.S. airports manage hours‑long security lines during the partial government shutdown, Denver International Airport remained relatively calm on Monday.

At the nation’s third‑busiest airport, TSA PreCheck lanes remained open to start the week — and so did Clear.

By noon, security remained easy to get through, with both the West and East checkpoints showing minimal waits of about five minutes, according to the airport’s live tracker.

In a statement to The Denver Gazette, an airport spokesperson said as of Monday, security is still “operating normally.”

“At this time, we have not received any communication indicating that ICE agents will be staffing our checkpoints,” the spokesperson added.

In a statement, Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis said the agency would not confirm the location of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for security reasons.

“While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted,” Bis said. “This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions.”

The Trump administration blamed Democrats for causing the shutdown that has led to long security lines, while Democrats have condemned Republicans for blocking their efforts to fund other parts of the agency that aren’t related to immigration enforcement.

Colorado Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow told Face the Nation on CBS Sunday that the Republicans “own this shutdown” because they control every major government body.

Unlike in the House, which has already passed the DHS budget with a required simple majority, in the Senate it would take 60 votes. That would require some Democrats to vote with the GOP-led chamber to end the partial shutdown.

Crow stressed that Democrats have repeatedly proposed separate legislation to fund programs such as FEMA and TSA. Routinely, Senate Republicans have rejected them.

“We are saying, let’s open it back up,” Crow told Face the Nation. “Let’s fund the Coast Guard, let’s fund FEMA, let’s fund TSA, let’s fund cyber security — which, by the way, we need, because we just started a war with Iran, which has a huge cyber capability. We want to fund it. We’re ready to fund it. We will take the votes tomorrow. They’re stopping that vote.”

Passengers wait in long TSA lines as a partial government shutdown continues, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Megan Varner

As the partial government shutdown continues and Congress remains deadlocked, DIA officials have urged travelers to plan for potential delays and to monitor their flight status.

With the partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, TSA agents manning airports nationwide are set to miss a second full paycheck on March 27. The partial shutdown began on Feb. 14.

The continued shutdown has also led to a rise in agents quitting or calling out sick. Bis said more than 400 officers have quit nationwide since the shutdown started, and “thousands” have called out.

Denver expects more than 1.3 million travelers to pass through its checkpoints between March 11 and March 29 as spring break traffic began ramping up earlier this month.

In Denver, airport officials asked the public to donate grocery store and fuel gift cards worth $10 or $20 to support TSA employees who continue to work without pay.



