Denver announces new court for those battling substance abuse

Denver drug-related misdemeanor cases will now be handled in a new court.

Denver County Court announced its new Recovery Court, officially opening on Monday, that will be dedicated to handling “drug and drug-adjacent cases such as quality-of-life crimes like trespassing and petty theft,” according to a news release from the court.

The new court looks to wrap structure, treatment and support around people whose substance abuse has tangled them up in the legal system — often made harder by brain injuries or past trauma, according to the release.

Judge Kelly Cherry will oversee the court with assistance from attorneys and local treatment providers to help offenders with actual recovery.

Some of these organizations include Mile High Behavioral Health, Brain Injury Association of Colorado, Harm Reduction Action Center and Denver Human Services Veterans Services.

This new court will take the place of the Helping, Engaging, Motivating (HEM) Program that was previously established in 2020.

The HEM Program provided alternatives to incarceration to help those with abuse disorders.

“Success will be measured by whether Recovery Court participants engage with the resources and treatment offered,” the court said. “The ultimate measure of success, however, is whether Recovery Court can help lower overdose, recidivism and incarceration rates and be replicated on a broader scale.”

“Too many Denverites are trapped in a loop that prioritizes short-term punishment over long-term stability,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “Recovery Court will provide individuals access to comprehensive care that can transform lives, deliver meaningful change, and promote public safety.”