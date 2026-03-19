NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Prevention works — invest in conflict prevention with wolves | FEEDBACK

By 03/19/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Two groups opposing a Colorado ballot initiative to reintroduce the gray wolf into the state conceded the race Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, even though the race is too early to call because thousands of ballots are still uncounted. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

The recent reporting on Colorado’s wolf depredation payouts exceeding $700,000 highlights a critical problem with the current approach to wolf recovery: current mainstream systems focus on compensation and ineffective reactive non-lethals. These systems are not designed to prevent conflict but attempts to appease tensions after losses occur. This is coexistence, but we can co-thrive. 

As a range rider and founder of Project GRIPH (Guarding the Respective Interests of Predators and Humans), I’ve spent more than 13 years working directly with ranchers in Washington state to prevent wolf–livestock conflict before it happens. The work is hands-on and demanding, maintaining a consistent human presence on the landscape, monitoring livestock, removing carcasses that attract predators, and promptly hazing wolves when nearby. These tools require a specific mindset, but they work. On the ranches where we’ve consistently applied them, we’ve eliminated wolf depredation and conditioned wolves away from developing patterns of preying on livestock.

When proactive prevention is prioritized, ranchers and wolves can move past the current status quo of coexistence. When there is no conflict, ranchers do not suffer from the presence of wolves nor do wolves suffer the consequences of ineffective non-lethal tools.

The debate in Colorado has largely focused on whether compensation payments are too generous or not generous enough. The question should be why are we not choosing to prevent conflict and instead paying for conflict after it happens. 

The compensation money given to ranchers to coexist could have been used to create an effective program to prevent conflict. Prior to wolves ever being released I have met with numerous ranchers, wildlife commissioners and advocates who all wanted help and wanted to see Colorado succeed. The only person who did not want to meet was the Director of CPW, Jeff Davis. 

Conflict is a choice. Director Davis made Colorado’s choice clear: pay for conflict, not prevention.

Daniel Curry

Colville, Washington

Executive director, Project GRIPH

Send us your feedback: Click here.

Tags
Avatar photo
Colorado Politics

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado Title Board advances competing redistricting proposals and revised Pinnacol measure as April ballot deadline nears

With just two meetings left before an April 15 deadline, the state’s Title Board on Wednesday pushed through a slate of ballot measures — including a revised proposal to privatize Pinnacol Assurance and dueling plans to redraw Colorado’s congressional map — setting the stage for potential legal fights and a crowded November ballot. Any ballot […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Proposed evictions bill fails to improve housing stability while threatening higher rents | OPINION

No landlord wants to evict a tenant for non-payment of rent. That is true for large housing providers, small “mom-and-pop” owners and nonprofit housing rental providers alike. Evictions are financially and emotionally costly for everyone involved. But when rent goes unpaid, eviction is the only legal way to regain possession of a rental housing unit so it […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests