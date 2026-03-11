Colorado Gov. Polis joins coalition of governors urging Congress to reject Trump tariffs

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has joined 18 other governors in writing a letter to members of Congress, urging them to reject President Donald Trump’s efforts to codify tariffs that the Supreme Court recently invalidated.

“Governors across the country are witnessing the same thing: higher prices for families and greater uncertainty for businesses,” Polis said. “I’m proud to stand with governors who agree that sweeping tariffs are bad economic policy. Our economy grows by lowering costs and expanding opportunity, not by raising prices through broad tax hikes like tariff increases. Congress should protect Americans from higher costs and restore accountability and stability to our trade system.”

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Congress, not the president, has constitutional authority to impose tariffs. Last week, an appeals court rejected the Trump Administration’s request to delay implementation of the ruling.

Trump has advocated for tariffs on foreign countries throughout his second term in office, and told members of Congress last week during a joint address that tariffs will bring in “trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs like we have never seen before.”

According to a Colorado State Analysis, the administration’s tariffs contributed to the loss of 265 agricultural jobs across the state and to a $80 million reduction in GDP.