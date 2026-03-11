Cherry Creek School District violated disability law, state report finds

The Colorado Department of Education found that the Cherry Creek School District violated federal law when the district failed to provide sign-language interpreter services to 11 students at the start of the 2025-26 school year.

A CDE investigation found that a week prior to students returning to class, the district suspended its interpreter service contracts, leaving students at one district elementary school unable to communicate or participate in classwork, according to a report released last month.

Prior to the 2025-26 school year, the unidentified school employed one full-time interpreter and contracted staffing agencies to fill the remaining positions. The school was required to provide five sign-language interpreters for the school year.

Lauren Snell, a district spokesperson, said the August contract suspensions were limited to interpreter services and were the result of policy requirements.

“During a review of contract requirements, the district determined that some agencies providing interpreter services did not carry certain insurance policies required under district agreements,” Snell wrote in a statement. “Because those requirements must be met for the district to enter into or continue contracts, services from those agencies were temporarily paused while contract terms were renegotiated and compliant providers were identified.”

The day before students returned, parents of affected students were notified by email of the staffing shortage. For some students, that shortfall lasted from Aug. 11 to Nov. 12, the investigation found.

The district quickly began planning to mitigate service disruptions, Snell said.

These efforts provided students with 15-minute blocks of sign-language support during instructional periods, leaving them without access to sign language for the remainder of the school day, the report stated.

Teachers told investigators that students were academically limited during the vacancy. Two students struggled to understand instructions and participate in class discussions, and another had significant attendance issues.

Others faced behavioral issues. One student with autism began expressing “significant behavior concerns” due to an inability to communicate needs in the classroom environment, the report stated.

The CDE recognized the work of the three signing-proficient staff members who attempted to provide communication support to five classrooms of students. However, the report noted: “despite the efforts of school staff to mitigate the impact of the vacancy, all students were adversely affected by the lack of interpretation services.”

In late October, the first contracted interpreters began work and, by Nov. 12, the positions were fully staffed. Following the restoration of services, a parent reported that their child was enjoying their time substantially more and could participate in class activities with their peers. Teachers described similar improvements in students’ academic performance.

The state investigation concluded that the district did not demonstrate systemic noncompliance with federal law or that future services would be impacted if corrective measures were put in place.

“Unfortunately, challenges with special education staffing extend beyond individual school buildings — they are widespread issues affecting districts and states across the country,” the report stated, acknowledging Cherry Creek’s actions to mitigate these challenges.

During the March school board meeting, a speaker identified as the parent of a student who required an interpreter, said: “My issue has never been with the school staff. My concern has always been with the district’s failure to take responsibility and act. Quite simply, the district should have done better.”

The school district is required to provide compensatory services to affected students and submit a corrective action plan by March 17.