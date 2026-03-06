DOJ publishes more Epstein documents mentioning Trump after initial omission

The Justice Department released additional Epstein files on Thursday, including uncorroborated accusations from a woman claiming she was sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump.

Last week, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, claimed there were missing files from the government release in January. The DOJ claimed in a statement on X on Thursday that these documents were “incorrectly coded as duplicative,” which is why they were not released with the other documents.

“After this was brought to our attention, we reviewed the entire batch with the similar coding and discovered 15 documents were incorrectly coded as duplicative,” the DOJ wrote in a statement on X.

Within the documents, a woman, whose name was redacted, alleged that Trump had sexually abused her. She was interviewed four times by the FBI to assess the accuracy of her claims. Only a summary of one of those interviews, known as an FBI 320, was released.

In the files, dated between October and November of 2019, the woman alleged she was introduced to Trump by Jeffrey Epstein when she was between 13 to 15 years old.

The accuser alleged that Trump said, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She then alleged he hit her.

The president has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connection with Epstein. Trump’s name being in the files does not necessarily imply guilt of improper activities. The documents also do not include any information determining if the allegations are corroborated or credible.

Last week, Garcia called for these documents to be released.

“We are witnessing a White House cover-up of serious allegations against the president by a survivor,” he said.

Garica demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi “come clean about why these documents are being hidden, comply with our legally binding subpoena by sharing all records, and tell the American people if their President is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault.”

Bondi faces continued turmoil related to her handling of the Epstein case. The House oversight committee voted on Wednesday to subpoena Bondi, voting that she testify under oath before the committee. No date has been set for the hearing.